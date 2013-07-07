CAIRO, July 7 The governor of Egypt's central
bank, Hisham Ramez, flew to Abu Dhabi on Sunday, officials at
Cairo airport said, following Egyptian media reports Cairo was
seeking financial aid from Gulf states after the ousting of
Islamist president Mohamed Mursi.
Egypt's budget and balance of payments and have reached a
state of crisis in the two and a half years of political and
economic turmoil since veteran leader Hosni Mubarak, was toppled
in a popular uprising in 2011.
Neither the governor, nor another senior central bank
official were immediately available for comment.
The United Arab Emirates pledged $3 billion in aid for Egypt
in 2011 that has yet to be delivered. In May of this year it
said it would take time for the money to be transferred.
Qatar has lent Egypt more than $7 billion since Mursi was
elected president a year ago, but other Gulf countries have
remained aloof. Analysts said they were wary of Mursi's Muslim
Brotherhood.