* Constitution suspended by army last month
* Islamists promise protests if Islamic articles removed
* Some changes seen as setback for democracy, press freedom
By Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Aug 24 Changes suggested by Egypt's
army-backed rulers would scrap Islamic additions to a
constitution forced through under deposed President Mohamed
Mursi and revive a voting system dating back to his predecessor
Hosni Mubarak.
Islamists and liberals have voiced alarm about the proposals
made by a constitutional committee set up by the generals who
removed the Muslim Brotherhood's Mursi on July 3 amid widespread
protests against Egypt's first freely elected leader.
The army has suspended the constitution adopted under Mursi
late last year. It had been endorsed by a referendum after he
grabbed extraordinary powers to ensure its passage, igniting
some of the bloodiest street protests of his turbulent year in
power.
Now an army-installed government is revising a document
faulted for embedding Islamic influence in lawmaking and for
short-changing human rights, especially of women and minorities,
including Christians who form some 10 percent of the population.
The changes drafted by a 10-member committee - and leaked to
the media on Wednesday, the same day a court ordered Mubarak
freed from jail - are part of an army roadmap back to democracy.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the roadmap and
the constitutional process in a call with interim Foreign
Minister Nabil Fahmy on Friday, state news agency MENA reported.
The United States has voiced concern about the army's bloody
crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood and other violence in which
more than 1,000 people, about a tenth of them soldiers and
police, have been killed since Mursi fell.
President Barack Obama has stopped short of cutting the $1.5
billion that Washington provides each year in mostly military
aid to Egypt, but has ruled out any "return to normal business".
The constitutional amendments drafted by the committee are
due to go to a diverse 50-strong assembly to be appointed by the
interim government, but they are already proving contentious.
Curiously, given that popular protests helped sweep away
Egypt's last two leaders, one new article would outlaw this and
would give parliament the sole right to dismiss a president.
"What is the point of having an article like that?" asked
rights activist Gamal Eid. "The whole world will laugh at us."
RETURN TO OLD VOTING SYSTEM
The committee is likely to propose retaining an article that
exempts Egypt's powerful military from financial or political
auditing, insiders on the body said. Mursi, anxious not to
alienate the defence establishment, had also left this alone.
One of the most significant suggested changes would return
Egypt to voting for individual candidates, rather than reserving
some seats for party lists, in parliamentary elections.
Under the current system, in which two-thirds of seats go to
party lists and one-third to individuals, the Muslim Brotherhood
and other Islamist parties won about 80 percent of seats in the
first parliamentary election after Mubarak's overthrow in 2011.
"This change seems to target Islamists and it will be wrong
and undemocratic," Eid said. "We had complaints ... about the
Brotherhood and Islamists, but that does not mean ruling them
out of politics as this will only lead to more violence."
Khaled Dawoud, a member of the liberal Dostour party,
described the proposal as a return to the Mubarak era, when
votes were routinely rigged to enable the president's National
Democratic Party (NDP) to maintain its dominance of parliament.
The system allowed individuals, mostly aligned with the NDP,
to run as "independents" using local patronage networks to get
into parliament. Brotherhood candidates also ran candidates as
independents to keep a limited presence in the assembly.
Once Mubarak was gone, the Islamist movement emerged from
the shadows and used its organisational muscle to win five
successive victories at the polls, gaining seats in parliament
both for those on party lists and those running as individuals.
Dawoud said he was worried by plans to retain articles under
which journalists risk jail for "insulting the president" and
newspapers can be closed for press crimes - penalties enforced
under Mursi, as well as during Mubarak's 30-year rule.
"I want new freedoms, more freedoms and not to end up with
something similar to the 1971 constitution or one worse than
Mursi's 2012 constitution," he said.
Islamists are also up in arms, for different reasons, saying
the changes amount to an assault on Egypt's "Islamic identity".
According to MENA, the committee has proposed scrapping
articles that accorded Islam more weight in lawmaking, gave the
Sunni Muslim religious authority al-Azhar a role in vetting
legislation, committed the state to upholding "morals and public
order" and banned insults to "prophets and religions".
To the dismay of liberals and Christians, the constitution
adopted under Mursi had strengthened a provision in its 1971
predecessor that made Islamic sharia the source of legislation.
However, the provision, due to revert to its original form
in the proposed changes, was only patchily applied from 1971.
"We will protest in all legal ways available against any
change to the state's Islamic identity," said Ahmed Habashi, a
leader in the ultra-orthodox Islamist Nour Party in the Delta
town of Mahalla. If that effort failed, he said, "we will call
for protests".
Before the new constitution is ratified, it must be approved
by a referendum and signed by interim President Adly Mansour.
Brotherhood leaders are mostly in jail or on the run and
could not be reached for comment on the proposed changes.
Younes Makhyoun, head of the Nour Party, which initially
backed the army's removal of Mursi, has warned against any
arbitrary campaign targeting Islamists after the crackdown on
the Brotherhood, and has urged the government to protect
freedoms won by the anti-Mubarak revolt.
The legal committee, which proposed cancelling 32 of the
constitution's 236 articles and amending 109, suggested
abolishing the toothless upper house of parliament.
According to the military's roadmap, the new constitution
should be adopted in about four months, with parliamentary and
presidential elections to follow.
