(Updates death toll to three from one)

ISMAILIA, Egypt Jan 27 Three people were killed in the Egyptian city of Port Said on Sunday when thousands of people held funerals for 33 who died in protests at the weekend, a hospital official in the Mediterranean port said.

The head of Port Said hospitals, Abdel Rahman Farag, told Reuters three people were killed by gunshot wounds.

One was an 18-year-old man but he did not immediately have further details about the other two victims.

Farag also said more than 416 people were injured as a result of teargas inhalation, while 17 suffered gunshot wounds.

Many of the 33 people who died in the city on Saturday were killed by gunshots. (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence)