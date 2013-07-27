Medical volunteers and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi comfort a man, who lost a relative during clashes with police, at a field hospital in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO Egypt's health ministry said it had registered 65 killed on Saturday in what the Muslim Brotherhood has described as an attack by the security forces on supporters of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in the capital Cairo.

Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood says 66 were killed and 61 were left "brain dead" in the attack. Hamdi Mahmoud, director of the health ministry press office, told Reuters that 65 had died, and a further nine were killed in overnight violence in Egypt's second city, Alexandria. (Reporting by Maggie Fickl; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Tom Perry)