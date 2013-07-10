Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - RIA
MOSCOW Russian planes did not carry out air strikes in the Syrian province of Idlib, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
CAIRO Egypt's main liberal alliance withdrew a statement that rejected outright a constitutional decree announced by the state's interim president and issued more mildly worded criticism.
The National Salvation Front (NSF) reiterated that it was not consulted on the decree and said the plan included articles it did not agree upon, while other important ones were lacking or needed amendments.
The new statement said the NSF would communicate its views to interim President Adli Mansour. The decree sets the rules for the interim period leading to new parliamentary and presidential elections.
Editing by Tom Perry
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq The United Nations said on Tuesday it was expanding camps for people fleeing Mosul, as air strikes resumed on Islamic State positions in Iraq's second largest city.
BRASILIA Brazil's top electoral court on Tuesday began hearing a landmark case about illegal campaign funding that could lead to the removal of President Michel Temer less than a year after he took over from impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff.