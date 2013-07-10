Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold posters during a protest outside Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

CAIRO Egypt's main liberal alliance withdrew a statement that rejected outright a constitutional decree announced by the state's interim president and issued more mildly worded criticism.

The National Salvation Front (NSF) reiterated that it was not consulted on the decree and said the plan included articles it did not agree upon, while other important ones were lacking or needed amendments.

The new statement said the NSF would communicate its views to interim President Adli Mansour. The decree sets the rules for the interim period leading to new parliamentary and presidential elections.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Tom Perry)