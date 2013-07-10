CAIRO, July 10 Egypt's main liberal alliance
withdrew a statement that rejected outright a constitutional
decree announced by the state's interim president and issued
more mildly worded criticism.
The National Salvation Front (NSF) reiterated that it was
not consulted on the decree and said the plan included articles
it did not agree upon, while other important ones were lacking
or needed amendments.
The new statement said the NSF would communicate its views
to interim President Adli Mansour. The decree sets the rules for
the interim period leading to new parliamentary and presidential
elections.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Tom Perry)