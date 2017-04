Anti-Mursi protesters listen to Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's speech at a public cafe near the main square where they gathered for the third day in Alexandria, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO An Egyptian military source denied local media reports on the details of a political road map to be implemented by the army if political parties fail to resolve the country's political standoff on Wednesday.

The source said he expected the next step would be to call political, social and economic figures to talks on the road map.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)