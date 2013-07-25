* Minister counting on improved political climate and
security
* Says IMF agreement not immediate priority
* Will press ahead with smart cards for subsidised products
By Patrick Werr and Asma Alsharif
CAIRO, July 25 Egypt interim government will
seek to avoid major austerity measures and instead work to
stimulate the economy by improving security and pumping in new
funds, the new finance minister, Ahmed Galal, said on Thursday.
The government, sworn in last week after the military ousted
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, inherits a budget deficit that
since January has been running at around $3.2 billion a month,
equivalent to almost half of all state spending.
It has been armed with $12 billion in aid from Gulf Arab
countries who welcomed Mursi's removal. But with tens of
thousands of pro-Mursi protesters on the street, it is under
intense pressure to avoid unpopular steps such as increasing
taxes or reducing spending on energy and food subsidies, which
eat up a quarter of the budget.
"One of the important tools to deal with the budget deficit
is stimulating the economy," Galal told reporters at a briefing.
"Stimulating the economy means tax revenues will increase and,
in turn, the deficit will decrease."
An important step would also be to improve security and
political stability after 30 months of political turmoil since
Hosni Mubarak was toppled as president in a popular uprising.
"Political agreement is the best and shortest route to
revive the economy because, if there is stability and security
and agreement, tourists will come back and local and foreign
investors will be more keen on investing," Galal said.
"We will seek to pump more new funds into the economy and
not follow austerity measures. We do not want to increase taxes
sharply, that is if we increase them at all, and we do not want
to lower spending in a way that will slow a revival of the
economy."
IMF LOAN "NOT MY STARTING POINT"
The comments on the government's economic policies are some
of the most detailed since it was sworn in on July 16. Last week
Galal said his main objectives were "fiscal discipline,
macroeconomic balance, stimulating the economy to create jobs
and achieve social justice, and efforts to have the fruits of
growth reach all segments of society, especially those with low
incomes".
Galal on Thursday played down talk of resuming negotiations
for a $4.8 billion International Monetary Fund loan that Mursi's
government had been working on since August, which he said last
week was only "part of the solution" to Egypt's problems.
The loan would be conditional on deregulation measures
including a reduction in food and fuel subsidies.
Galal said it was more important for the government, only
days into its tenure, to produce a package of economic policies
first, which could take about a month to draw up.
"I'm not against dealing with the IMF within this framework,
because it brings us credibility and new funds. There are
advantages to dealing with the fund to achieve the aims you are
after. But that doesn't mean that it is my starting point."
"We indeed want to make reforms. We need to make them,
irrespective of the IMF."
The IMF for its part said on Thursday it would not resume
loan talks with Egypt until its interim government gained
international recognition.
Galal said the government would press ahead with a system of
smart cards to limit the smuggling of subsidised products.
The government has yet to decide whether to amend the budget
that Mursi's government drew up for the current fiscal year,
which began on July 1, he said.
Galal said he had no problem tapping into Islamic sukuk
bonds, which Mursi's government had been developing, but that it
would not be a main tool for raising funds.