STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT, Aug 18 General Motors
and German chemicals firm BASF reopened
facilities in Egypt on Sunday while Electrolux said
it would partly resume operations on Monday.
Electrolux, the world's second-biggest home appliances maker
with nearly 7,000 employees in Egypt, suspended production in
Egypt on Wednesday due to the unstable security situation.
The Swedish company, with around 10 production facilities on
the outskirts of Cairo, said it was assessing developments
continuously and operations would partly resume on Monday.
More than 700 people have died, most of them backers of
ousted president Mohamed Mursi, in four days of violence during
which the army-backed government launched a fierce crackdown on
his supporters.
Electrolux's turnover in Egypt topped 2 billion crowns ($307
million) last year, out of total sales of about 110 billion.
The real estate arm of family-owned conglomerate Al Futtaim
Group said on Sunday work on Cairo Festival City - a 3 million
square metre residential, commercial and retail development
around an hour's drive from areas worst affected by violence -
was suspended on Wednesday.
"They (employees) have been instructed to stay at home or at
a safe place ever since and the situation is being reviewed on a
daily basis to ensure the safety of all our people," a spokesman
for the United Arab Emirates-based firm said.
Other international firms said they were open again, with
security staff monitoring events closely at production sites
mostly some distance from the central Cairo flashpoints.
Carmaker General Motors, which halted operations on
Thursday, decided to reopen its production plant in 6th October
City, 32 km outside of Cairo, as well as its Cairo office,
although it was still monitoring the situation carefully.
Chemicals company BASF, which halted production on Thursday,
also said its offices in Alexandria and Cairo and a plant in
Sadat City 94 km from Cairo were up and running again.
Retailer Metro AG on Sunday reopened two cash and
carry stores in Cairo and its Egypt headquarters which were
closed in previous days.
($1 = 6.5168 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm and Victoria Bryan in
Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt
and Mirna Sleiman in Dubai; Editing by David Cowell)