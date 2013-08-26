STOCKHOLM Aug 26 Electrolux, the
world's No. 2 home appliances maker, said on Monday it had
restarted full production in Egypt, almost two weeks after it
suspended its operations due to violence in the country.
The Swedish company, which has about 10 production
facilities on the outskirts of Cairo, said the security
situation in the capital was now more stable. It said it would
reassess developments continuously.
Egypt is under an army-installed government after last
month's overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi. More than
1,000 people, including about 100 soldiers and police, have died
in violence across Egypt since Mursi's fall.
The turmoil forced some multinational firms to suspend
operations and raised fears two years of economic crisis in
Egypt would swiftly get worse.
Electrolux, which has nearly 7,000 employees in Egypt, told
workers to stay home on Aug. 14 after local authorities imposed
a state of emergency in Cairo. The company started limited
production again on Aug. 18.
Other international firms that suspended production in the
country in that week included General Motors
Electrolux's turnover in Egypt topped 2 billion crowns ($307
million) last year, out of total sales of about 110 billion. It
bought Egypt's biggest appliances maker Olympic Group in 2011.
