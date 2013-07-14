* Inherits a budget deficit running at about 15 pct of GDP
* Holds doctorate in economics from Boston University
* Believes in regulated markets that encourage competition
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, July 14 Egypt's new finance minister is a
U.S.-educated economist who will need all his training to help
pull his country out of an acute financial crisis aggravated by
renewed political turmoil.
Ahmed Galal, managing director of the Cairo-based Economic
Research Forum since 2007 and for 18 years a researcher at the
World Bank, said he had accepted the post of finance minister in
the army-backed government of Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi.
The budget deficit has widened dangerously over the last few
months, pushing Egypt close to bankruptcy as it runs out of
sources of finance. Economists say $12 billion in aid offered to
Cairo by Gulf states last week will last only a few months
unless new revenue is found or spending is slashed.
Economists expect the budget deficit to have swollen to
about 15 percent of gross domestic product in the financial year
that ended on June 30.
Galal, Egypt's sixth finance minister in less than three
years, will struggle to convince his angry compatriots to accept
economic austerity after 30 months of political chaos that has
pushed many of them into poverty.
Those familiar with his academic work say it has focused not
just on economic growth but on ensuring that the poor benefit.
"Dr Galal describes himself as an 'eclectic' economist. He
has been a long and firm believer in the importance of inclusive
growth and education in contributing to inclusion and
competitiveness," said Amina Ghanem, a former deputy finance
minister.
"Fiscal policy for him would not be a budget deficit number,
it would be about growth, empowerment and human development,"
said Ghanem, who served under four finance ministers until
shortly before Mohamed Mursi was elected president in mid-2012.
The army ousted Mursi, Egypt's first freely elected leader,
on July 3 after millions of Egyptians poured into the streets to
protest against the Islamist president and his government.
Galal received a doctorate in economics from Boston
University in 1986 after graduating in business administration
from Cairo University.
During his 18 years as an economist at the World Bank he
concentrated on the Middle East and North Africa. He later
headed two Cairo-based think-tanks, the Egyptian Center for
Economic Studies and the Economic Research Forum.
MARKET ECONOMICS
In a July 2011 ERF paper, Galal said competitive markets
should be allowed to allocate resources, improve production and
encourage innovation, but should be regulated to prevent
anti-competitive behaviour and promote a more egalitarian
society.
"Markets do not function in a vacuum and generally do not
produce the best outcomes for society on their own," he wrote.
"Safeguards are necessary to protect consumers from
exploitation and ensure that workers have the right to decent
working conditions and fair pay."
Galal took the last government of Hosni Mubarak, who was
ousted in a popular uprising in early 2011, to task for carving
out special deals to please its supporters, such as land
allocations and large contracts.
"The model relied excessively on market forces, without
effective measures to curb abuse of market power, prevent
corruption or reduce extreme poverty," he wrote.
Since the anti-Mubarak uprising, which drove away tourists
and foreign investors, two of Egypt's main sources of foreign
currency, the country has struggled to pay for imports.