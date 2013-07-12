BERLIN, July 12 Germany's Foreign Ministry on
Friday urged all political parties in Egypt to refrain from
violence or threats of violence, and called on Egyptian
authorities to allow an international organisation access to
ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi.
"All forms of political persecution would be extremely
damaging for the future of Egypt. We call for an end to the
restrictions on Mr Mursi, and we also urge all political powers,
in particular the leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, to refrain
from all forms of violence or threat of violence," a ministry
spokesman said.
He said Germany wanted a trustworthy, neutral international
organisation to be allowed access to Mursi, who officials say is
being held at a Republican Guard compound in Cairo. Mursi's
supporters have called for protests on Friday.