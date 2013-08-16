* Germany and Sweden advise against any travel to Egypt
* Travel agents including Thomas Cook Germany stop all trips
* Some holidaymakers in Egypt confined to resorts
By Victoria Bryan and Belinda Goldsmith
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Aug 16 Violence sweeping Egypt
has hit its tourism - a vital part of the economy - as
governments warn holidaymakers to stay away, prompting some
foreign travel agents to stop all trips there.
The latest unrest looks likely to kill off a tentative
recovery of a sector that accounted for more than a tenth of GDP
before the uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak in 2011,
starting a period of political uncertainty which worsened with
events of this week.
Millions of foreigners visit Egypt each year to laze on its
beaches, tour ancient ruins and cruise along the Nile, but
Germany has advised its citizens to avoid its Red Sea resorts
and Americans have been warned to keep away completely.
"Something like 10 percent of our bookings have been
cancelled," said Mohammed el-Sharbagy, owner of a diving centre
in Hurghada one of several isolated Red Sea towns far from
Egypt's cities that had been holding up relatively well.
The latest travel warnings are a bitter blow to people like
Sharbagy who said media coverage of the deadly violence was
partly to blame for hurting business.
"Most of the events are 600 km (370 miles) away in Cairo and
in Alexandria, but people just don't realise that," he told
Reuters by telephone.
"Downtown Hurghada is absolutely quiet. All I saw today were
some people and police sitting together protecting the church."
German tour operators Thomas Cook Germany and TUI
Germany, part of Europe's largest tour operator TUI Travel
, cancelled all trips to Egypt after the German
foreign ministry advised against travelling to the beach
resorts, which are popular with European sun-seekers and divers.
They said customers would get the chance to rebook to other
destinations free of charge.
Air Berlin, Germany's second biggest airline which
is one-third owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said it was still
operating scheduled flights to Red Sea resorts but would not
accept new bookings to Egypt until Sept. 15.
Germany's foreign ministry advised against going to the
resorts, which help attract about 1.2 million Germans to Egypt
each year. It stopped short of a full warning that would mean
evacuating tourists.
"Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle urges German citizens to
take this travel advice very seriously," a spokesman said.
Similar advice from Sweden's foreign ministry led Swedish
tour operators to stop all trips to the resorts of Sharm
el-Sheikh, 400 km (250 miles) from Cairo on the Sinai Peninsula,
and Hurghada on the Egyptian mainland.
Belgium followed suit, extending a travel warning to tourist
resorts on Friday that led to travel agencies Neckermann and
Jetair cancelling all trips to Egypt until Aug. 31.
Egypt experienced more violence on Friday as Islamist
protests descended into a bloodbath, with around 50 killed in
Cairo alone on a "Day of Rage" called by followers of ousted
President Mohamed Mursi, two days after their protest camps were
stormed by security forces using lethal force.
The United States on Thursday warned Americans against
travelling to Egypt and urged U.S. citizens living in Egypt to
leave the country.
ALCOHOL AND BIKINIS
Egypt attracted 14.7 million visitors in 2010, including 2.8
million Russians, 1.5 million Britons and 1.3 million Germans,
according to OECD figures.
Three years ago the $13 billion industry accounted for 11
percent of GDP, according to the World Tourism Organization.
The number of tourists fell to 9.5 million in 2011 before
recovering to 11.2 million in 2012. In the first five months of
2013, tourist numbers were up 12 percent year-on-year.
When Mursi, an Islamist, came to power last year, many
tourism professionals feared his government would ban alcohol
and bikinis, putting off their European customers.
That never came to pass.
But Egypt's image as a welcoming destination suffered again
in June, weeks before Mursi's overthrow, when tourism minister
Hisham Zaazou tendered his resignation over Mursi's decision to
appoint as governor of Luxor a member of a hardline Islamist
group blamed for slaughtering 58 tourists there in 1997.
Russia said its citizens should not travel to Egypt and
advised against tour operators promoting Egyptian holidays.
Luxury tour operator Kuoni said it was contacting all
clients in Britain who were due to go to Egypt in the next 21
days to offer them alternative holidays or a refund if no
acceptable alternative option could be found.
Egypt is in the top 10 destinations for both TUI and Thomas
Cook, though is more popular as a winter sun destination.
Travel advice issued by governments affects tourism as
vacation health and cancellation insurance will often not apply
to locations deemed unsuitable for travel.
Some holidaymakers already in Egypt were advised not to
leave their resorts and trips were cancelled to major
attractions including Luxor and the Valley of the Kings in the
south and Saint Catherine's Monastery in Sinai, the world's
oldest active Christian monastery.
France advised against travel to all of Egypt in early July
while Switzerland on Friday also extended its advice to warn
holidaymakers away from the beach destinations.
Britain's foreign office has advised against travelling to
Egypt except to Red Sea resorts, although a spokesman said this
guidance was under constant review.
He said some tourists in resorts at Hurghada had been
advised not to leave their hotel grounds after one man was
killed in clashes there on Wednesday.
Thomas Cook's British arm said travel was operating normally
but it was monitoring the situation closely. An evening curfew
imposed at Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday had been lifted.