By Sarah McFarlane
CAIRO, July 15 A funding crunch has triggered
smaller shipments of grains, likely to create congestion at
Egyptian ports as the Black Sea crop comes in, an executive at
one of Egypt's largest grain importers said.
"Private traders are importing smaller amounts more
regularly, partly due to financing issues, which is putting more
pressure on ports," Salah Tawfik, general manager at Medsofts,
told Reuters.
More than two years of turmoil have spooked investors and
deterred tourists, hitting two of Egypt's main sources of
foreign currency, since an uprising brought down President Hosni
Mubarak in February 2011.
The currency crisis has made it difficult to finance food
and fuel imports, causing traders to draw down stocks and
purchase on a hand-to-mouth basis.
"The market has changed - importers are shipping 30,000
tonnes instead of 60,000 tonnes and selling on smaller amounts
because no one wants to carry the stock," Tawfik said.
Privately owned Medsofts imports around 2 million tonnes of
grains, including wheat, corn and soybeans, each year to supply
customers such as feed compounders, millers and the soybean
crushing industry.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, operates its
ports at near full capacity, handling up to around 20 million
tonnes of grain and oilseeds a year.
"The line-up in Egypt can be 10 to 20 days from August when
the Black Sea harvest is at its peak," Tawfik said, referring to
port delays for delivering grain shipments.
"When you have a lack of berths or storage you have a
backlog for vessels to discharge."
Russia and Ukraine are two of the largest suppliers of grain
to Egypt.
The major ports used for grain shipments are owned by the
government, and Tawfik said it was unlikely that the number of
berths would expand at Damietta or Alexandria's Dekheila in the
next decade.
Medsofts, in partnership with food company Wadi Group, have
built a floating berthing terminal in Alexandria to help address
the pressure on ports. It has capacity to discharge around 2
million tonnes a year directly from ships into barges to
transport grains along the Nile.
Port storage is also in limited supply, with Alexandria and
Dekheila ports storing up to 1.6 million tonnes of grain and
Damietta up to 1.2 million tonnes.
Tawfik estimates Egypt's overall grain demand is rising by
around 1 million to 1.2 million tonnes each year.
"Increasing demand will be met by imports, so port
logistics, transport and storage are where investments need to
be made," he said.
