Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a protest demanding that Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

CAIRO Five Egyptian military helicopters trailing national flags circled over Cairo on Monday after the armed forces gave politicians 48 hours to resolve a crisis over calls for the resignation of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

Anti-Mursi protesters rallying in the central Tahrir Square, focus of the 2011 uprising that overthrew autocratic President Hosni Mubarak, cheered as the choppers flew overhead.

Silhouetted against a sweltering sunset, the helicopters symbolised the army's determination to force feuding politicians to share power. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Paul Taylor)