* Death toll in five days of violence reaches 52
* Army had ruled Egypt in transition after Mubarak fell
* Early morning calm on debris-strewn Cairo streets
(Adds Interior Ministry comment)
By Edmund Blair and Tom Perry
CAIRO, Egypt, Jan 29 Egypt's army chief said
political unrest was pushing the state to the brink of collapse
- a stark warning from the institution that ran the country
until last year as Cairo's first freely elected leader struggles
to curb bloody street violence.
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a U.S.-trained general appointed by
President Mohamed Mursi last year to head the armed forces,
added in a statement on Tuesday that one of the primary goals of
deploying troops in cities on the Suez Canal was to protect the
waterway that is vital for Egypt's economy and world trade.
Sisi's comments, published on an official army Facebook
page, followed 52 deaths in the past week of disorder and
highlighted the mounting sense of crisis facing Egypt and its
Islamist head of state who is striving to fix a teetering
economy and needs to prepare Egypt for a parliamentary election
in a few months that is meant to cement the new democracy.
Violence largely subsided on Tuesday, although some youths
again hurled rocks at police lines in Cairo near Tahrir Square.
It seemed unlikely that Sisi was signalling the army wants
to take back the power it held for six decades since the end of
the colonial era and through an interim period after the
overthrow of former air force chief Hosni Mubarak two years ago.
But it did send a powerful message that Egypt's biggest
institution, with a huge economic as well as security role and a
recipient of massive direct U.S. subsidies, is worried about the
fate of the nation, after five days of turmoil in major cities.
"The continuation of the struggle of the different political
forces ... over the management of state affairs could lead to
the collapse of the state," said General Sisi, who is also
defence minister in the government Mursi appointed.
He said the economic, political and social challenges facing
the country represented "a real threat to the security of Egypt
and the cohesiveness of the Egyptian state" and the army would
remain "the solid and cohesive block" on which the state rests.
Sisi was picked by Mursi after the army handed over power to
the new president in June once Mursi had sacked Field Marshal
Hussein Tantawi, in charge of Egypt during the transition and
who had also been Mubarak's defence minister for 20 years.
The instability has provoked unease in Western capitals,
where officials worry about the direction of a powerful regional
player that has a peace deal with Israel. The United States
condemned the bloodshed and called on Egyptian leaders to make
clear violence was not acceptable..
DEEPLY POLARISED
The 58-year-old previously headed military intelligence and
studied at the U.S. Army War College. Diplomats say he is well
known to the United States, which donates $1.3 billion in
military aid each year, helping reassure Washington that the
last year's changes in the top brass would not upset ties.
One of Sisi's closest and longest serving associates,
General Mohamed el-Assar, an assistant defence minister, is now
in charge of the military's relations with the United States.
Almost seven months after Mursi took office, Egyptian
politics have become even more deeply polarised.
Opponents spurned a call by Mursi for talks on Monday to try
to end the violence. Instead, protesters have rallied in Cairo
and Alexandria, and in the three Suez Canal cities - Port Said,
Ismailia and Suez - where Mursi imposed emergency rule.
On Tuesday, thousands were again on the streets of Port Said
to mourn the deaths of two people in the latest clashes there,
taking the total toll in Mediterranean port alone to 42 people.
Most were killed by gunshots in a city where weapons are rife.
Mohamed Ezz, a Port Said resident speaking by telephone,
heard heavy gunfire through the night. "Gunshots damaged the
balcony of my flat, so I went to stay with my brother," he said.
Residents in the three canal cities had taken to the streets
in protest at a nightly curfew now in place there. The
president's spokesman said on Tuesday that the 30-day state of
emergency could be shortened, depending on circumstances.
In Cairo on Tuesday afternoon, police again fired teargas at
stone-throwing youths in a street near Tahrir Square, the centre
of the 2011 uprising. But the clashes were less intense than
previous days and traffic was able to cross the area. Street
cleaners swept up the remains of burnt tyres and other debris.
The police have been facing "unprecedented attacks
accompanied by the appearance of groups that pursue violence and
whose members possess different types of weapons", the state
news agency reported, quoting the Interior Ministry spokesman.
Street flare-ups are a common occurrence in divided Egypt,
frustrating many people desperate for order and economic growth.
WARY MILITARY
Although the general's comments were notably blunt, Egypt's
military has voiced similar concerns in the past, pledging to
protect the nation. But it has refused to be drawn back into a
direct political role after its reputation as a neutral party
took a pounding during the 17 months after Mubarak fell.
"Egyptians are really alarmed by what is going on," said
Cairo-based analyst Elijah Zarwan, adding that the army was
reflecting that broader concern among the wider public.
"But I don't think it should be taken as a sign that the
military is on the verge of stepping in and taking back the
reins of government," he said.
In December, Sisi offered to host a national dialogue when
Mursi and the rivals were again at loggerheads and the streets
were aflame. But the invitation was swiftly withdrawn before the
meeting went ahead, apparently because the army was wary of
becoming embroiled again in Egypt's polarised politics.
Protests initially flared during the second anniversary of
the uprising which erupted on Jan. 25, 2011 and toppled Mubarak
18 days later. They were exacerbated in Port Said when residents
were angered after a court sentenced to death several people
from the city over deadly soccer violence.
Since the 2011 revolt, Islamists who Mubarak spent his
30-year rule suppressing have won two referendums, two
parliamentary elections and a presidential vote.
But that legitimacy has been challenged by an opposition
that accuses Mursi of imposing a new form of authoritarianism.
Mursi's supporters says protesters want to overthrow Egypt's
first democratically elected leader by undemocratic means.
The army has already been deployed in Port Said and Suez and
the government agreed a measure to let soldiers arrest civilians
as part of the state of emergency. Sisi reiterated that the
army's role would be to support the police in restoring order.
Mursi's invitation to rivals to a national dialogue with
Islamists on Monday was spurned by the main opposition National
Salvation Front coalition, which described it as "cosmetic".
The presidency said a committee would be formed to look at
changes to the constitution, but it ruled out changing the
government before the parliamentary election.
Mursi's pushing through last month of a new constitution
which critics see as too Islamic remains a bone of contention.
(Additional reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Omar Fahmy in Cairo,
Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia and Abdelrahman Youssef in Alexandria;
Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Peter
Millership)