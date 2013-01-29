* Egyptian president cancels Paris leg of Europe trip
* Seeks badly needed foreign investment
* West unsettled by post-revolution violence
By Marwa Awad and Alexandra Hudson
CAIRO/BERLIN, Jan 30 President Mohamed Mursi is
to leave Egypt's political crisis behind on Wednesday with a
short trip to Germany to seek urgently needed foreign investment
and convince Europe of his democratic credentials.
But with the Egyptian army chief warning on Tuesday that the
state was on the brink of collapse after days of lethal street
violence, Mursi cancelled plans to go on to Paris from Berlin
and will instead hurry back to Cairo later in the day.
Fifty-two people have been killed in unrest surrounding the
two-year anniversary of Egypt's popular revolution, whose values
Mursi's critics say he has betrayed.
His supporters say protesters want to overthrow Egypt's
first democratically elected leader, who hails from the Muslim
Brotherhood that was banned under former President Hosni Mubarak
but has come to dominate Egypt since his downfall in 2011.
Mursi on Monday declared a month-long state of emergency in
three violence-ridden cities on the Suez Canal - Port Said,
Ismailia and Suez, imposing a curfew and allowing soldiers to
arrest civilians.
The turmoil eased on Tuesday but the instability has stirred
unease in the West about the direction of the Arab world's most
populous country, where a currency slump has compounded severe
economic problems.
Mursi will be keen to allay those fears when he meets German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and powerful industry groups in Berlin.
"TURBULENCE"
"President Mursi is very welcome in Germany," Foreign
Minister Guido Westerwelle told Reuters in an interview last
week.
"He is the first democratically elected president in the
history of Egypt. We all know that a revolution means a lot of
turbulence ... Of course we are not happy with everything that
has been decided in the last few months in Egypt but it is
necessary to seek solutions, increase the dialogue."
Germany has praised Mursi's efforts in mediating a ceasefire
between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza, but became concerned at
Mursi's efforts last year to expand his powers and fast-track a
constitution with an Islamist tint, something that his critics
say does not reflect Egypt's communal diversity.
Mursi's vitriolic remarks against Jews and Zionists in 2010,
when he was a senior Brotherhood official, disturbed many in
Germany, whose Nazi past and strong support of Israel make it
highly sensitive to anti-Semitism.
Germany industry leaders see potential in Egypt but are
concerned about political instability there.
"At the moment many firms are waiting on political
developments and are cautious on any big investments," said Hans
Heinrich Driftmann, president of Germany's Chamber of Industry
and Commerce (DIHK).
DIHK's Africa expert Steffen Behm said no companies were
leaving Egypt but none were newly setting up there either.
Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in an
interview with CNN on Tuesday that any collapse in Egypt would
send shock waves across the wider region.
"(But) it cannot in any way be overlooked that there is a
large number of Egyptians who are not satisfied with the
direction of the economy and the political reform," she said.
"This is not an easy task. It's very difficult going from a
closed regime and essentially one-man rule to a democracy that
is trying to be born and learn to walk," said Clinton.
"You have to represent all of the people and the people have
to believe that ... You have to have a constitution that
respects and recognises the rights of all people and doesn't in
any way marginalise any group."