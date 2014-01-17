* Clashes between police, Brotherhood reported across Egypt
* Results of constitutional referendum expected Saturday
* Gunmen attack gas pipeline in central Sinai
CAIRO, Jan 17 At least two people were shot dead
as clashes between Muslim Brotherhood supporters and police
flared up across Egypt on Friday, state news agency MENA
reported.
The violence erupted a day before Egyptian authorities are
expected to announce official results of this week's referendum
on a new constitution, part of an army-backed transition plan
for the Arab world's most populous nation.
One man was killed by a gunshot to the neck in the city of
Fayoum, south of Cairo, a local health ministry official told
Reuters. Another man was shot dead in a district on the
outskirts of Cairo, a judicial source said.
Supporters of the Brotherhood also clashed with security
forces in the city of Suez, MENA reported, as well as in
Ismailia and a number of locations in the capital, security
sources said.
In central Sinai, gunmen caused an explosion of a natural
gas pipeline supplying an industrial zone. Nobody was hurt but
the blast disrupted gas supplies to some factories in the area,
security sources said.
Interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi condemned the attack
on the pipeline and vowed to punish such crimes with force.
State authority collapsed in parts of the Sinai peninsula
after the downfall of veteran president Hosni Mubarak in 2011,
allowing hardline Islamist groups to expand into the vacuum.
Attacks on policemen and soldiers in the peninsula, which
shares borders with the Palestinian Gaza Strip and Israel,
intensified after the army ousted Egypt's Islamist president
Mohamed Mursi last July amid mass protests against his rule.
PRESSURE
Egyptian security forces have arrested thousands and killed
hundreds of Brotherhood supporters since the overthrow of Mursi,
Egypt's first democratically elected leader, and last month they
declared the group a "terrorist organisation".
The Brotherhood, which says it is committed to peaceful
activism, had unsuccessfully urged a boycott of the referendum
on a new constitution.
State media, citing initial estimates, said around 95
percent of voters supported the new constitution, which would
replace one approved under Mursi and would strengthen the state
bodies that defied him: the army, the police and the judiciary.
In another sign of pressure on the Brotherhood, members of
the engineers' union forced their head, identified as a
Brotherhood supporter by state news portal Al-Ahram, to resign.
Unions have traditionally been seen as a gauge of
Brotherhood support, in large part because the group was banned
from politics during the Mubarak era. It lost its grip on
another powerful professional union, representing doctors, in a
vote last month.
