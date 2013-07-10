* Kuwait offers $4 billion, adding to Saudi, UAE aid
* Prime minister says winning support will be difficult
* Start of Ramadan overshadowed by violence, crisis
* Two killed in attacks in lawless North Sinai province
* Ultra-orthodox Islamists courted
By Maggie Fick and Alexander Dziadosz
CAIRO, July 10 Egypt's public prosecutor ordered
the arrest on Wednesday of the leaders of ousted President
Mohamed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, charging them with inciting
violence in a clash that saw troops shoot dozens of his
supporters dead.
A week after the army toppled Egypt's first democratically
elected leader, bloodshed has opened deep fissures in the Arab
world's most populous country, with bitterness at levels unseen
in its modern history.
Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad said the announcement
of charges against leader Mohamed Badie and several other senior
Islamists was a bid by authorities to break up a vigil by
thousands of Mursi supporters demanding his reinstatement.
This week's unrest has alarmed Western donors and Israel,
which has a 1979 peace treaty with Egypt. Washington, treading a
careful line, has neither welcomed Mursi's removal nor denounced
it as a "coup". Under U.S. law, a coup would require it to halt
aid, including the $1.3 billion it gives the army each year.
The Brotherhood's downfall has, however, been warmly
welcomed by three of the rich Arab monarchies of the Gulf, who
showered Cairo with aid to prop up the collapsing economy.
Kuwait promised Egypt $4 billion in cash, loans and fuel on
Wednesday, a day after Saudi Arabia pledged $5 billion and the
United Arab Emirates offered $3 billion.
The Brotherhood leaders were charged with inciting violence
in Monday's shootings, which began before dawn, when the
Brotherhood says its followers were peacefully praying. The army
says terrorists provoked the shooting by attacking its troops.
According to security sources, 57 people died including 53
protesters and four members of the security forces.
Haddad said the Brotherhood leaders had not been arrested
and some were still attending the protest vigil at Rabaa Adawiya
mosque. The charges against them were "nothing more than an
attempt by the police state to dismantle the Rabaa protest".
"What can we do?" he asked. "In a police state, when the
police force are criminals, the judiciary are traitors and the
investigators are the fabricators, what can one do?"
In addition to Badie, prosecutors ordered the arrest of
others including his deputy, Mahmoud Ezzat, and outspoken party
leaders Essam El-Erian and Mohamed El-Beltagi. Khairat
El-Shater, another senior leader, was held last week.
The prosecutor also ordered 206 Brotherhood activists
arrested after Monday's violence to be detained for a further 15
days on accusations of involvement in the killings. It released
464 others who had been detained, on bail of about $300 each.
RAMADAN OVERSHADOWED
Egyptians have hoped the start of Ramadan, the Muslim
fasting month, would cool passions, but it has been overshadowed
by rancour.
Thousands of Brotherhood supporters braved brutal summer
heat to maintain their outdoor protest vigil despite the fast,
clustering in tents to protect themselves from sun during
daylight hours when Islam forbids all eating or drinking.
Some milled about, others staged small marches. A list was
posted at the camp bearing the names of the more than 650 people
arrested following Monday's "massacre". They say they will not
budge until Mursi is restored to power.
"He'll come back," said Reda Ibrahim, a 43-year-old Mursi
supporter who came from the Suez Canal city of Ismailia. "He'll
finish his term."
Despite the violence that followed Mursi's removal, the
interim authorities are proceeding with the army's "road map" to
restore civilian rule. On Tuesday, they named 76-year-old
economist Hazem el-Beblawi as acting prime minister.
Beblawi told Reuters he expected the transitional cabinet to
be formed by early next week.
Talks would begin with liberal politicians Mohamed ElBaradei
and Ziad Bahaa el-Din. ElBaradei, a former U.N. agency chief,
has been named vice president. Bahaa el-Din, a former head of
Egypt's investment authority, has been touted for senior posts.
Both are prominent figures in the National Salvation Front,
the main secularist group that led protests against Mursi.
They also support a stalled $4.8 billion loan deal with the
International Monetary Fund, which would require Egypt to make
politically painful reforms to subsidies for food and fuel that
support its 84 million people but drain its public finances.
Beblawi accepted that it would be a challenge to find a
cabinet line-up with universal support. "I don't believe that
anything can have unanimous approval," he told Reuters.
Beblawi has indicated he would be open to offering cabinet
posts to Islamists, including Brotherhood figures. The
Brotherhood says it will have nothing whatsoever to do with a
government of what it calls a "fascist coup".
COUP OR NO?
Both sides of Egypt's divide have become fiercely
anti-American. Mursi's opponents say President Barack Obama's
administration supported the Brotherhood in power, while Mursi's
supporters believe Washington was behind the plot to unseat him.
Secularist posters depict the U.S. president as a bearded
Brotherhood member and call Cairo ambassador Anne Patterson -
who spoke against street protests against Mursi - a "witch". To
Islamists, Obama's refusal so far to label the military takeover
a "coup" shows he is a hypocrite in promoting democracy.
White House spokesman Jay Carney, who voiced confidence in
the ambassador, said it was still too soon to conclude whether
the takeover was a coup. "We are evaluating how the authorities
are responding to and handling the current situation," he said.
But aid has not been suspended. U.S. defence officials said
a planned delivery of four F-16 fighters to Egypt would take
place in the coming weeks.
The promised $12 billion in aid from the Gulf states will go
a long way to easing a deep economic crisis that has driven
Egypt's finances to the brink during two and a half years of
instability since autocrat Hosni Mubarak was swept from power.
The funds also reduce the incentive for Egypt to make the
reforms the IMF says are needed to stabilise public finances,
attract investment and rekindle economic growth.
In other steps on their "road map", the authorities have
announced a temporary constitution, plans to amend it, and a
timetable for elections beginning in about six months.
Those moves already demonstrated the difficulty achieving
political consensus, even among Mursi's opponents. The
secularist NSF initially rejected the interim constitution, as
did Islamists and others, although on Wednesday the NSF withdrew
its rejection and issued a new, milder criticism.
On Wednesday, the authorities also named a chief prosecutor,
replacing Mursi's appointee who was pushed out last week by a
court that briefly reinstated his Mubarak-era predecessor.
With the Brotherhood sidelined, the authorities are courting
the second largest Islamist group, the ultra-orthodox Nour
Party, to demonstrate that Islamists will not be suppressed as
they were during six decades of military-backed rule.
Nour officially withdrew from politics in response to
Monday's violence but has said it does not object to Beblawi's
appointment and will assist his government.
Nour spokesman Nader Bakkar said on Wednesday the group
would not accept posts in the new cabinet but would offer
"consent and advice to help the cabinet pass through the
transition period as soon as possible and with minimum damage".
Bloodshed has abated since Monday's incident, the deadliest
since Mubarak's fall, apart from a 2012 soccer stadium riot.
However, there are fears that the political violence could
lead to a breakdown in security, especially in the lawless Sinai
peninsula region bordering Israel. Two people were killed and
six wounded overnight when Islamist militants attacked a Sinai
checkpoint.