(Refiles correcting slug to EGYPT-PROTESTS/)
By Noah Browning and Shadia Nasralla
CAIRO, July 14 Egypt's interim prime minister
filled senior posts on Sunday in a cabinet that will lead the
country under an army-backed "road map" to restore civilian rule
following overthrow of elected President Mohamed Mursi.
Hazem el-Beblawi, a 76-year-old liberal economist appointed
interim prime minister last week, is tapping technocrats and
liberals for an administration to govern under a temporary
constitution until parliamentary elections in about six months.
He named another liberal economist, Ahmed Galal, who has a
doctorate from Boston University, as finance minister. His job
will be to start repairing the state finances and rescue an
economy wrecked by two and a half years of political turmoil.
A former ambassador to the United States, Nabil Fahmy,
accepted the post of foreign minister, a sign of the importance
the government places in its relationship with the superpower
that provides $1.3 billion a year in military aid.
Mohamed ElBaradei, a former senior U.N. diplomat, was sworn
in as vice president, a job he was offered last week.
Government officials had earlier said the finance job would
be offered to Hani Kadry, an official who oversaw Cairo's loan
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. It was not
immediately clear why Kadry did not end up in the job.
Sunday marks a week without serious street violence. In the
day's after Mursi's fall, clashes between the army, his Islamist
supporters and Mursi's opponents killed more than 90 people.
In a speech to a hall full of military officers on Sunday,
the army chief who removed the president, General Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi, justified the takeover. He said the president had lost
legitimacy because of mass demonstrations against him.
Sisi said he had tried to avert the need for unilateral
action by offering Mursi the option of holding a referendum on
his rule, but "the response was total rejection". He insisted
the political process remained open to all groups - though
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood has shunned dealings with "usurpers".
"Every political force without exception and without
exclusion must realise that an opportunity is available for
everyone in political life and no ideological movement is
prevented from taking part," Sisi said.
MURSI HELD INCOMMUNICADO
Mursi, Egypt's first freely elected president, has been held
incommunicado at an undisclosed location since the army removed
him from power on July 3, three days after millions marched to
demand he resign on the first anniversary of his inauguration.
The authorities have not charged him with a crime but said
on Saturday they were investigating complaints against him over
spying, inciting violence and wrecking the economy. The public
prosecutor said on Sunday that it had ordered the freezing of
the assets of 14 Brotherhood and other Islamist leaders.
Charges of inciting violence have already been issued
against many of the Brotherhood's top figures, although in most
cases police have not followed through with arrests. The
Brotherhood says the criminal charges are part of a crackdown
against it and the authorities are to blame for the violence.
Senior Brotherhood leader Essam El-Erian said some 240 Mursi
supporters, jailed since dozens were shot by troops a week ago,
had their detentions extended in a closed hearing inside the
prison where they are being held. Lawyers were barred.
"How could there not be a single lawyer for 240 defendants?"
he asked. "This constitutes a serious violation of all the
principles of the rule of law. Where are the honourable judges
in Egypt to challenge these violations that insult their robes?"
Thousands of Mursi's followers have maintained a vigil in a
square near a northeast Cairo mosque, vowing in the brutal
summer heat not to leave until he is restored. Last week's start
of the fasting month of Ramadan has added to the hardship.
"They kidnapped our president. This is against international
law. We don't even know where he is," said Nihad, 37, a lawyer,
resting in a tent with other women at the vigil. All were
holding Korans, except one playing on an iPad.
Tens of thousands took part in marches on Friday, but the
demonstrations ended peacefully, to countrywide relief.
"We feel in the last few days there's more stability, more
chance for an economic improvement because there hasn't been a
lot of violence," said Ahmed Hilmi, 17, as he manned an open-air
stall selling juice for people to break their Ramadan fasts.
The Brotherhood has called for more marches on Monday.
Mursi's opponents have also called for demonstrations, though
their protests are attracting far fewer people now that they
have achieved their aim of bringing him down.
DIPLOMATIC CHALLENGE
The overthrow of Mursi has presented a diplomatic challenge
for the West, which had promoted democracy in Egypt but was
never comfortable with the Muslim Brotherhood in power.
Washington, which had emphasised Mursi's legitimacy and
discouraged demonstrations against him in the weeks before he
was removed, has since avoided referring to his removal as a
coup but called for his release and for an end to detentions.
U.S. law requires a halt to aid for countries after coups.
The State Department said Deputy Secretary of State William
Burns would meet members of the interim government and other
civil and business leaders in Cairo from Sunday to Tuesday.
"In all these meetings, he will underscore U.S. support for
the Egyptian people, an end to all violence, and a transition
leading to an inclusive, democratically elected civilian
government," the U.S. ministry said in a brief statement.
It did not say whether Burns would meet military officials
or anyone from the Muslim Brotherhood.
The European Union, in a statement issued on Sunday by its
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, urged the interim
authorities to prevent "politically motivated arrests", as well
as the involvement of the Brotherhood in the political process.
The EU, also an aid donor, has not condemned the military
outright, though repeated on Sunday its call for rapid elections
and said it was following developments "with deep concern".
Arab states, mostly hostile to the Brotherhood, have had
fewer reservations. Jordan's foreign minister visited on Sunday
in a sign of support. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and
Kuwait have promised a total of $12 billion in cash, loans and
fuel. A Gulf newspaper reported that two ships had been
dispatched bringing $200 million worth of donated Kuwaiti oil.
Beblawi's challenge is setting up a government that will
appear inclusive without the biggest Islamist party. The
Brotherhood has said it will have no dealings whatsoever with a
regime it says was imposed on Egypt after a "fascist coup".
The authorities have instead been courting another large
Islamist group, the ultra-orthodox Nour Party, sometime Mursi
allies who broke with him and accepted the army takeover.
Nour says it has withdrawn from the "road map" because of
government violence and is not seeking ministerial posts of its
own, but will back technocrats and offer "advice" to Beblawi.
"We are outside of the road map, but not outside the
political scene," Nour's deputy leader Bassam Zarqa told Al
Jazeera. "If there are names for ministries that we oppose, we
want our voice heard: 'This one's good, this one's not.'"
He added that the party was concerned about the shutting of
Islamist media outlets by the authorities, as well as the "vast
campaign of detentions" of Mursi supporters.
Beblawi himself was selected only after Nour vetoed other
candidates for prime minister, including ElBaradei.
(Additional reporting by Yasmine Saleh, Maggie Fick, Omar
Fahmy, Patrick Werr and Peter Graff in Cairo and Adrian Croft in
Brussels; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)