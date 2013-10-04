* Muslim Brotherhood supporters challenge security forces
* Four killed in Cairo
* No sign of compromise
By Maggie Fick and Hadeel Al Shalchi
CAIRO, Oct 4 At least four people died in
clashes on Friday as supporters of deposed President Mohamed
Mursi mounted their boldest marches since troops crushed their
protest camps demanding his reinstatement on Aug. 14.
An Egyptian army vehicle fired live rounds in the direction
of Brotherhood supporters who had been pushed back by security
forces when they tried to enter Cairo's Tahrir Square, the
symbolic heart of Egypt's 2011 uprising.
Four people were killed in clashes in two neighbourhoods of
Cairo, an interior minister spokesman said in comments published
by state-run newspaper Al-Ahram late on Friday. All four were
Brotherhood supporters, security sources said.
Major General Sayed Shafiq, assistant interior minister for
public security, denied any protesters had died in the southern
city of Assiut. Medical and health sources had earlier said
four people had been killed in Assiut, without saying which side
they were on.
In Cairo, onlookers threw rocks at pro-Mursi protesters, who
hurled them back. Riot police earlier fired tear gas to push
back the march.
Thousands of protesters headed toward the site in northeast
Cairo of one of the former Brotherhood protest camps crushed by
security forces in August. By late afternoon, protesters had
retreated from the area.
Members of the Brotherhood, which has been banned by court
order, tried to reach the presidential palace but were turned
back by police.
The state news agency said protesters failed in attempts to
reach the defence ministry and a Republican Guard facility.
Fighting also erupted in Egypt's second city Alexandria and
two Nile Delta cities.
The Brotherhood won every election after a popular uprising
ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, but became deeply
unpopular under Mursi's rule.
Mursi was accused of trying to give himself sweeping powers
and entrenching the Brotherhood - allegations he denies.
Egypt has been gripped by political and economic turmoil
since army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi overthrew Mursi,
the country's first freely elected president, on July 3 after
mass protests against his rule.
On Aug. 14, Egypt's military-backed authorities smashed the
two pro-Mursi sit-ins in Cairo, with hundreds of deaths, and
then declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew.
Many of the Brotherhood's top leaders have been arrested
since.
"They (the government) want a country without religion,"
said protester Rasha al-Malky.
NO RECONCILIATION
Friday's violence came a day after European Union foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton held talks in Cairo with top
government officials, Sisi, and two Brotherhood politicians and
urged both sides to pursue reconciliation.
There was no sign either side was prepared to heed her call.
Sisi has promised that a political road map will lead to
elections in the Arab world's most populous nation. The
Brotherhood, which says the military staged a coup, has refused
to take part in the political transition.
Friday's clashes in Cairo broke out as Mursi supporters
tried to enter the centre of Tahrir Square, the rallying point
for hundreds of thousands of protesters during the popular
uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
The protesters chanted slogans calling for the removal of
Sisi and waved Egyptian flags.
State news agency MENA said the army fired warning shots and
tear gas to prevent Brotherhood supporters from crossing a
bridge leading into the square.
Protesters wrote graffiti on the wall of a building near
Tahrir reading "Egypt is Islamic." Others chanted "You coward
Sisi" as tear gas billowed in the air.
Political tensions have decimated investment and tourism, a
pillar of the economy. Attacks by militant groups based in the
Sinai Peninsula have risen sharply since Mursi's ouster, with
almost daily operations against soldiers and police.
Two Egyptian soldiers were killed by masked gunmen in a
drive-by shooting on Friday morning on a road near the Suez
Canal city of Ismailia, security sources said. The city borders
the Sinai.
Fears are growing that an Islamist insurgency will take hold
beyond the Sinai, which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip. A
Sinai-based group claimed responsibility for a failed suicide
bombing attack on the interior minister in Cairo last month.
On Friday, the Salafi Jihadi militant group warned that any
local Bedouin leader who cooperated with the Egyptian
authorities would be targeted.