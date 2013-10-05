* Egyptian authorities warn against protests
* Political tensions hurting economy
* Two al Qaeda members with explosives are arrested
By Michael Georgy
CAIRO, Oct 5 Egyptian authorities said on
Saturday anyone who protests against the army on Sunday when the
country celebrates the anniversary of an attack on Israeli
forces during the 1973 war will be regarded as agents of foreign
powers.
Presidential spokesman Ahmed al-Muslimani was speaking to
the state news agency in anticipation of demonstrations by the
Muslim Brotherhood, which has been staging protests against the
army's ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July.
Egyptian authorities tightened security around the country
after clashes on Friday killed at least four people.
Mursi's supporters on Friday mounted their boldest
demonstrations since troops crushed protest camps demanding his
reinstatement on Aug. 14. The four who died in Cairo were all
Brotherhood supporters, security sources said.
Both opponents and supporters of the Brotherhood have called
for more mass protests on Sunday, during celebrations of the
anniversary of an Egyptian attack on Israeli forces in the Sinai
during the 1973 war. Egyptian forces broke down Israeli
fortifications in that attack and pushed across the Suez canal,
though Israel later repulsed the advance.
"Protesters against the army on the anniversary of victory
(Oct. 6, 1973 war) will be carrying out the duties of agents,
not activists," the presidential spokesman said. "It is not
befitting to go from a struggle against authorities to a
conflict with the nation."
State media said authorities had uncovered a plot by
"terrorists" to target police installations during the
celebrations on Sunday.
The Interior Ministry said security had been stepped up on
highways, in all cities and at important installations.
Political tensions have gripped Egypt and hammered the
economy since the army ousted Mursi, installed an interim
government and drew up a political road map it promised would
bring fair elections.
In a televised speech to the nation, Interim President Adly
Mansour promised that a constitution would be written to
accommodate "all Egyptians". He said free and fair parliamentary
and presidential elections would be held shortly after the
constitution is finished.
On Saturday afternoon, about 1,000 Mursi supporters tried to
reach the Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque area in northeast Cairo, where
security forces crushed one of their protest camps in August.
All but about 50 were turned back by police, who fired tear gas,
security sources said.
Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim said in a meeting with
aides that security forces would not tolerate attempts to block
roads or "spread chaos", the state news agency reported.
"The ministry will deal with the utmost firmness and
decisiveness with any of those practices, and confront any
lawlessness," it quoted him as saying.
"EVIL ELEMENTS"
The military boosted its presence around Tahrir Square -
where hundreds of thousands of Egyptians demonstrated during the
revolt that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011 - after
clashes on Friday in several cities.
Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi said in a statement to the
nation that "evil elements" still posed a danger but had lost
much of their power, a reference to Islamist militants.
Beblawi said the road map was "taking its natural course"
and that he hoped it would conclude soon. He said the economy
was starting to improve and "there were clear signs and
reassuring indicators".
Authorities have cracked down hard on the Brotherhood, which
won every election after Mubarak's fall but became unpopular
during Mursi's rule, with many Egyptians accusing him of trying
to acquire sweeping powers and mismanaging the economy,
allegations he has denied.
The Brotherhood accuses the military of staging a coup and
sabotaging democracy by removing Mursi, the country's first
freely-elected president.
On Aug. 14, Egypt's military-backed authorities smashed the
two pro-Mursi sit-ins in Cairo, with hundreds of deaths, and
then declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew. Many of
the Brotherhood's leaders have been arrested since.
Egyptian authorities face a rising number of attacks by
militants in the Sinai, bordering Israel and the Gaza Strip,
which is controlled by the Palestinian group Hamas, an offshoot
of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Fears are growing that an Islamist insurgency could take
hold in other parts of Egypt, a key U.S. ally which has a peace
treaty with Israel and controls the Suez Canal, a vital global
trade route.
In September, a Sinai-based militant group inspired by al
Qaeda claimed responsibility for a failed suicide bombing
against the interior minister in Cairo.
On Saturday, security forces arrested two members of al
Qaeda carrying hand grenades in the coastal city of Marsa
Matruh, security sources said.
One of the men threw a grenade just before he was
apprehended, wounding six policemen, they said.