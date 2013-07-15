CAIRO, July 15 Aid from Arab states will carry
Egypt through its transition period, and it does not need to
restart negotiations with the IMF now, the man named planning
minister in the interim government said on Monday.
Ashraf al-Arabi, a U.S.-educated economist who served in the
same post under deposed President Mohamed Mursi until May, joins
a government led by liberal economist Hazem el-Beblawi. Beblawi
has named economists to several senior posts so far.
"The time is not appropriate to begin new negotiations with
the IMF," al-Arabi told reporters, announcing that he had
accepted the post of minister of planning. "Arab aid will enable
Egypt to get through the transitional stage in a good way."