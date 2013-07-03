CAIRO, July 3 Security forces raided the Cairo
offices of Al Jazeera's Egyptian television channel on Wednesday
and detailed at least five staff, hours after the army toppled
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, a journalist at the station
said.
Karim El-Assiuti told Reuters his colleagues at the Al
Jazeera Mubasher Misr channel were arrested while working in the
studio. The station was prevented from broadcasting from a
pro-Mursi rally and its crew there was also detained, he said.
The Egyptian arm of the Qatari-owned media company began
broadcasting after the 2011 uprising that topped President Hosni
Mubarak and has been accused by critics of being sympathetic to
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Paul Taylor)