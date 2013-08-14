CAIRO Aug 14 Two journalists were killed in
Cairo on Wednesday as Egyptian forces crushed protests by
thousands of supporters of the deposed president, shooting
scores of people dead.
Television cameraman Mick Deane, 61, worked for Britain's
Sky News. Habiba Ahmed Abd Elaziz, 26, reported for the
Dubai-based news weekly Xpress.
Troops opened fire on demonstrators who had staged a sit-in
for the past six weeks to demand the reinstatement of the
Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi.
Deane was shot as he covered the operation. He had worked
for the BSkyB-owned Sky News for 15 years, based in Washington
and then Jerusalem. He was married with two sons.
"The loss of a much-loved colleague will be deeply felt
across Sky News. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and
family," John Ryley, head of Sky News, said in a statement.
Abd Elaziz, an Egyptian, had been on leave when she was shot
dead, according to Xpress's sister publication Gulf News.
"It's hard to believe she's gone. She was passionate about
her work and had a promising career ahead," Xpress deputy editor
Mazhar Farooqui was quoted as saying.
A Reuters photographer was shot in the foot while covering
the violence. Asmaa Waguih was receiving treatment for the
bullet wound.
"We have the utmost respect for all the journalists who put
themselves in harm's way to bring us the news, video and
pictures we see every day. At Reuters, safety is our highest
priority and we take every precaution we can to ensure it," said
Stephen Adler, Reuters Editor in Chief.