CAIRO, Sept 19 An Egyptian police officer was
shot dead on Thursday, state media reported, during a security
operation on the outskirts of Cairo aimed at reasserting control
over an area where gunmen killed 11 policemen last month.
The police had earlier fired tear gas and exchanged gunfire
with gunmen in the area of Kerdasah, state TV reported.
Kerdasah police station was abandoned after it was hit with
rocket propelled grenades and gunfire on Aug. 14 - the same day
security forces moved against protests by supporters of deposed
President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, killing hundreds.