CAIRO The Egyptian prosecutor's office ordered on Thursday the arrest of the Muslim Brotherhood's top leader, Mohamed Badie, and his deputy Khairat el-Shater, judicial and army sources said, after the military overthrew President Mohamed Mursi.

Shater, a wealthy businessman seen as the Brotherhood's top political strategist, was the group's first choice candidate to run in last year's presidential election.

But he was disqualified from the race due to past convictions, forcing Mursi to take his place.

Shater and Badie were ordered arrested on accusations of inciting violence in which at least eight people were killed outside the Brotherhood's Cairo headquarters earlier this week.

