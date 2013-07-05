An injured protester supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi receives medical attention during clashes outside the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is held in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO Fighting broke out in central Cairo on Friday evening between supporters and opponents of ousted President Mohamed, witnesses said.

A group of Islamist supporters of Mursi gathered outside the national broadcasting headquarters on the banks of the Nile, about a kilometre (half a mile) from Tahrir Square, where Mursi's liberal opponents have set up camp.

Television images showed groups of youths running. Some threw fireworks which landed among groups of rival protesters.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr, Amr Abdallah Dalsh and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Mike Collett-White)