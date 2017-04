Riot police and soldiers from the army take up positions during clashes with stone-throwing members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where the protesters are camping, in Cairo August... REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO Forty-three members of Egypt's police force were killed on Wednesday in clashes with supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi, the interior minister said.

Mohamed Ibrahim was speaking at a televised news conference after the security forces moved to break up two sit-ins by supporters of Mursi. He said the two protest camps in Cairo had been completely cleared. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)