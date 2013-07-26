* Hostile rhetoric points to deepening Egypt crisis
By Noah Browning and Asma Alsharif
CAIRO, July 26 Rival camps struggling for
Egypt's future radiated mistrust and hostility from competing
mass protests in Cairo on Friday, with Islamists proclaiming
justice as their only weapon and their opponents demanding the
army fight terrorism.
Supporters and opponents of ousted Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi evoked a battle of good against evil, exchanging
vitriolic accusations of treachery in language suggesting the
Arab world's biggest nation faces a long period of conflict.
"They call us terrorists, but justice is on our side. This
is our only weapon," said Sherif Zeidan, holding up his
pocket-sized Koran at a protest by tens of thousands of Mursi
supporters.
Backers of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood movement believe the
army staged a coup when it removed Egypt's first freely-elected
president on July 3 and installed a new government.
Across Cairo, by contrast, army attack helicopters banked
low over Tahrir Square in a show of support for anti-Mursi
crowds called out by military chief General Abdel Fatah al-Sisi,
who deposed Mursi after only a year in office.
Sisi's call for protests - the first of its kind - has left
Egypt more divided than at any time since president Hosni
Mubarak was removed from power in 2011. The deep hostility
raises the possibility of long-term uncertainty in a strategic
U.S. ally at the heart of the Middle East.
Sisi, the most powerful man in the country, has asked
Egyptians to give him a mandate to crack down on what he
described as "violence and terrorism", seen as a veiled threat
to the Muslim Brotherhood.
This call drew sympathy in the square, including among more
pious Muslims. "We came out because we are delegating (Sisi) to
fight terrorism," said 26-year-old Suhair Zaki, dressed in a
full black robe and face veil. "He is the shield of the country
that protects us."
Nationalistic songs blared and vendors sold Egyptian flags
and portraits of Sisi at the approaches to the square, guarded
by the military and riot police trucks plastered with stickers
of the Egyptian flag reading "the people's police".
At the Rabaa al-Adawiya protest camp, the Brotherhood's main
sit-in on the other side of the capital, many remained defiant,
even though they see Sisi's call as a sign that a major military
crackdown was imminent.
"Sisi will fall, the voices of the millions will drive him
out," said Mohammed Jamal, 26, as he sold headbands in green,
the colour of Islam, that declared "Leave, Sisi!"
MEDIA WAR
Drawing on state media, the army propaganda machine has been
working overtime to deepen the Muslim Brotherhood's isolation.
Privately-owned TV stations and newspapers, also deeply hostile
to the Brotherhood, have been doing their part too.
One documentary screened on state TV on Friday showed
celebrations that erupted the night Sisi announced Mursi had
been deposed. The narrator declared it "the day of liberation
from Brotherhood occupation".
One anchorwoman declared "God is Greatest" after the
downfall of Mursi, who is being held incommunicado.
Scenes of military manoeuvres, including with Sisi jogging
at the head of a group of soldiers, were screened throughout the
day. "Egypt against terrorism," declared an on-screen caption.
With its TV station closed down since Mursi was deposed, the
Brotherhood has lost much of its media power. It has also been
weakened by the arrest of many of its leaders.
Yet the group has been able to make its voice heard, using
social media and the stage at its sit-in in northeast Cairo.
Mohamed Badie, the movement's leader, issued a statement on
Thursday saying Sisi had committed a crime greater than knocking
down the Kabaa, a building in Mecca which is the holiest site in
Islam. The Brotherhood says it is committed to peaceful protest,
even if it means death.
Addressing Mursi supporters, a top Brotherhood cleric urged
the army to disobey any orders to open fire - something the army
says it will do only against people involved in violence and
terror. Sheikh Abdul Rahman al-Barr said Sisi had asked for a
mandate "to spill the blood of innocents".
In language that could just as well have been heard on
Tahrir Square, he said Egypt was caught between a group "seeking
good, and a group seeking evil".
