CAIRO Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi, toppled by the military on Wednesday, is being held by the authorities, a Muslim Brotherhood spokesman and a security official said on Thursday.

Ahmed Aref, the Brotherhood spokesman, said both Mursi and Essam El-Haddad, a senior aide, were being held but he did not know where. A security official said they were being held at a military intelligence facility.

