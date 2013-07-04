At least 4 killed, 20 injured in blast near church in Egypt's Nile delta
CAIRO At least four people were killed and 20 injured in an explosion near a church in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta on Sunday, security sources said.
CAIRO Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi, toppled by the military on Wednesday, is being held by the authorities, a Muslim Brotherhood spokesman and a security official said on Thursday.
Ahmed Aref, the Brotherhood spokesman, said both Mursi and Essam El-Haddad, a senior aide, were being held but he did not know where. A security official said they were being held at a military intelligence facility.
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons program.