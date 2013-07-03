* Personal jibes left Mursi alienated from urban elite
* String of errors and rows succeed in uniting opposition
* Foreign policy, economy failures alarmed army
By Alastair Macdonald and Tom Perry
CAIRO, July 3 In the end, the army sided with
the protesters and the cruel joke was on the president: whether
it was tragedy or comedy, placards reading "Egypt and Mursi
don't mix" got the biggest laugh on Tahrir Square.
The armed forces overthrew President Mohamed Mursi on
Wednesday, declaring that he had "failed" the Egyptian people.
A poor farm boy from the Nile Delta, made good through an
American education and pious loyalty to the underground Muslim
Brotherhood, Mursi was shoved blinking from obscurity a year ago
to become Egypt's first freely elected president.
Taking on a role that the Brotherhood had feared might be a
trap sprung by a hostile bureaucracy inherited from the old
regime, Mursi's personal ratings were sapped by an economy in
free fall and one clumsy policy move after another.
He was fatally undermined by his failure to shake a
conviction among the talkative urban elites that he was the
clownish pawn of a secret society of religious zealots.
When, in January, he ventured a few words in English during
a visit to Germany, he presented himself as a perfect fall-guy
for a new breed of political comic wowing television audiences
with the freedoms won in the revolution on Tahrir two years ago.
"Gas and alcohol don't mix," the teetotal Muslim engineer
told a bemused Berlin audience, his English stilted and tapping
the table for emphasis to make a point about road safety.
The clip, as mocked by a satirist on prime-time TV, went
viral on social media among Egypt's anglophone liberal elite.
When the show's host Bassem Youssef, who revels in being
"Egypt's Jon Stewart", was hauled in for questioning for
insulting the president, the joke just grew.
When someone first wrote "Egypt and Mursi don't mix!" on a
placard, the slogan took off; soon millions were in the streets
and a beleaguered Mursi was left fuming in rambling speeches
about the personal iniquities heaped on him by the media.
Samer Shehata, an expert on Islamist Arab politics at
Oklahoma University, summed up the dilemma Mursi's fate has
exposed in Egypt, where liberals are celebrating the military
toppling a democratically elected leader: "Its politics are
dominated by democrats who are not liberals and liberals who are
not democrats," Shehata wrote in the New York Times.
MISTAKES
Mursi and his allies in the Brotherhood's Guidance Council -
Egypt's liberals called them his puppeteers - also made
mistakes: "He has been a disastrous leader," Shehata said.
"Divisive, incompetent, heavy-handed and deaf to wide segments
of Egyptian society who do not share his Islamist vision."
Broken promises on the economy in particular, where people
have suffered shrinking real incomes and lengthening lines for
fuel, widened the appeal of a protest movement rooted in a
liberal opposition that repeatedly lost elections to Islamists.
"Mursi has alienated the other forces, he didn't handle the
economy well and he made many enemies - in the courts, in the
army, the police, the media," said Khalil al-Anani, a senior
fellow at Washington's Middle East Institute currently in Cairo.
Highlighting the "media warfare", he added: "He was fighting
on many fronts at the same time and that is always a very bad
political tactic. He united the opposition against him."
As hopes for consensus faded, Mursi ploughed on regardless,
casting his opponents as bad losers who spurned his outstretched
hand. His allies, meanwhile, were whittled down to Islamists at
the extreme religious right.
Mursi defended his legitimacy as an elected leader in a
keynote speech last week before an invited audience of cheering
supporters, after a first warning from the army to embrace his
opponents. Broadcast live on national television for nearly
three hours, it was a mark of a stubborn failure to understand
how to communicate beyond the Brotherhood's electoral base.
"He knows his primary audience is not opposition supporters
or secular-minded urbanites," the International Crisis Group's
Yasser El-Shimy said of Mursi's attempt at a new, folksy style.
ISOLATION
Mursi, 61, is a civil engineer and lecturer with a doctorate
from the University of Southern California. He was raised in a
poor farming village a two-hour drive north of Cairo.
Thrust into the presidential race when the Brotherhood's
first-choice candidate was disqualified, he was dismissed at
first as the "spare tyre" but did in time grow in confidence.
The novice president stunned Egyptians in August when he
sacked Hosni Mubarak's defence minister, a move that drew
grudging respect from some critics, even in the liberal camp.
Visits to China and Iran set a new tone for Egypt's foreign
policy. Brokering an end to a short war between Israel and the
Palestinian group Hamas won him kudos from Washington and
reassured the West that Islamist rule would not end a regional
order underpinned by Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel.
Yet no sooner had Mursi helped settle that international
conflict than he set off another one at home. A decree allowed
the Islamists to complete a constitution free of the risk of
legal challenges. Mursi then put the controversial text to
referendum, ignoring violent protests. He won, but at a high
cost.
As his circle of friends tightened to the likes of the
former armed jihadists of al-Gamaa al-Islamiya, Mursi found it
ever harder to convince critics they could trust him.
Worried about alienating hardliners with his outreach to
Shi'ite Iran, last month he joined a gathering of sectarian
Sunni radicals calling for holy war in Syria - a move that may
have fatally undermined the loyalty of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the
pious, U.S.-trained general Mursi made head of the armed forces.
Adventurism abroad and economic mismanagement at home fueled
opposition with the military and the wider public, said Imad
El-Anis, at Nottingham Trent University. But, most importantly,
Mursi "understood democracy as only being about elections".
He simply ignored tens of millions who did not vote for him.
This week, General Sisi listened to them and agreed with the
jokers. Mursi and Egypt simply did not mix, he decreed.
(Editing by Peter Graff and Giles Elgood)