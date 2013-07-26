CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood dismissed as "ridiculous" accusations levelled by the authorities on Friday against deposed President Mohamed Mursi that included killing soldiers and conspiring with the Palestinian group Hamas.

"They are not taken seriously at all. We are continuing our protests on the streets. In fact we believe that more people will realise what this regime really represents - a return of the old state of Mubarak, with brute force," Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad said.

