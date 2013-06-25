* Al-Akhbar says Brotherhood failing to run country
* Adds to pressure on Mursi ahead of protests
By Shadia Nasralla
CAIRO, June 25 One of Egypt's biggest state-run
newspapers accused President Mohamed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood
on Tuesday of meddling and incompetence, in comments that
highlight simmering anti-Islamist sentiment in influential
official media circles.
In an editorial on the front page of Al-Akhbar newspaper,
one of Egypt's most widely read, Mohamed Hassan Al-Banna said he
was ready to resign after receiving a call from the Muslim
Brotherhood criticising his paper's coverage. He urged Mursi to
break away from the movement that launched him to power.
The criticism adds to pressure on Mursi ahead of opposition
rallies this weekend demanding that he leave power. Banna said
the Brotherhood had "proved to me its failure in running the
country", though he said Mursi remained a legitimate president.
Such dissent would have been unthinkable under Egypt's
deposed president Hosni Mubarak, when the main state newspapers
were slavishly loyal to the establishment.
"Some of them imagine that Al-Akhbar won't publish truths
the way other papers do it... I reject any pressure from anyone,
particularly members of the Muslim Brotherhood," Banna wrote.
The editors of Egypt's state-run papers are appointed by the
upper house of parliament - an Islamist-dominated chamber. Banna
was appointed last August, two months after Mursi took office.
A leading member of the Freedom and Justice Party, the
Brotherhood's political arm, denied Banna's accusations.
"We haven't interfered in any way with what editors write
and we don't exert any pressure on them," said Fathi Shihab
Al-Deen, chair of the committee which vets the editors.
It was the second sign of dissidence at Al-Akhbar this
month. The paper recently appeared to ridicule the cash-strapped
government's reliance on Qatari aid, publishing its first
edition with the headline "Mama Qatar supplies Egypt with gas".
The word "Mama" was dropped in the second edition.
Banna's comments came after journalists at another state
newspaper, al-Ahram, complained of the "Brotherhoodisation" of
their institution and made an appeal on Facebook for an alliance
with the anti-Mursi campaign "Tamarud-Rebel!".
Banna lamented the lack of industry, investment and job
opportunities for young people in Egypt.
"Dr. Mursi, you are the legitimate president of this country
and it would be better if you stayed. But in order for you to
stay you need to purge the country of your entourage of
hypocrites and cheats," he said.
