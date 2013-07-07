CAIRO, July 7 Social Democratic lawyer Ziaad Bahaa el-Din is likely to be appointed interim prime minister of Egypt under a deal emerging among the country's new political forces, a presidential spokesman said on Sunday.

He also said liberal politician Mohamed ElBaradei, whose initial nomination for the post angered a key Islamist party, would probably be appointed interim deputy president instead.

Bahaa el-Din, an Oxford-educated commercial lawyer, was head of Egypt's investment authority in the late years of ex-President Hosni Mubarak's rule, during a period of economic liberalisation, but resigned before the former autocrat was toppled.