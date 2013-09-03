By Kevin Liffey
GIZA, Egypt, Sept 3
GIZA, Egypt, Sept 3 The pharaohs of Egypt's
Fourth Dynasty knew what they were doing. As soon as they
ascended the throne, they began building a pyramid that would
not only see them through to the afterlife, but also give work
and purpose to an unsettled nation.
In a way they still provided for modern Egypt 4,500 years
later, their pyramids attracting the tourists who accounted for
10 percent of its national income and one in eight jobs. By
contrast, Egypt's rulers of the last 2-1/2 years have failed
utterly to provide for a nation that is once again unsettled.
Before 2011 the pyramids of Giza, which stand on a desert
plateau overlooking modern Cairo, and the Great Sphinx that
guards them below drew thousands of visitors a day, most
bringing foreign currency with them.
But on one day last week two armoured vehicles stood at the
gates and a bus park easily big enough for 100 tourist coaches
lay empty. In the burial chamber deep inside the 136-metre
(448-foot) Pyramid of Khafre, a Reuters reporter had only the
pharaoh's granite sarcophagus for company.
The army's overthrow two months ago of Islamist Mohamed
Mursi, Egypt's first freely-elected president, is just the
latest in a series of upheavals since the autocrat Hosni Mubarak
fell in a popular uprising in January 2011.
Tourists have increasingly stayed away since then, put off
by hundreds of thousands or even millions taking to the streets
every few months, to say nothing of the killing of hundreds
since July when security forces cleared Islamist protest camps.
In Cairo, only 17 percent of hotel beds were occupied in
July, according to the hotel research firm STR Global, compared
with 53 percent a year earlier and 70 percent in July 2010.
Even in Sharm el-Sheikh, a Red Sea resort largely shielded
from the political upheavals in Cairo and other big cities,
occupancy tumbled to 49 percent from 79 percent two years ago.
In Giza, even the trinket sellers and self-appointed
"guides" are few and far between. They seem to lack the
persistence, sometimes bordering on aggression, which they once
used in persuading tourists to buy their goods and services.
Abdurahman Adem, 61, proffering a plaster Sphinx with each
hand, says these days he makes between $1.50 and $2 a day.
Before 2011, it was more than double that.
SELF-INTEREST OVER SECURITY?
"This is the worst season ever," says tour guide Joseph
Selim. Once he had bookings for 25 days a month, often made a
year in advance. Before July's violent crackdown, it was still
15 or 20. Now he gets five or six.
For many people in the tourist industry, even though the
army ran Egypt for 17 months after Mubarak, the mess is the
fault of Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood.
They say the crackdown on Brotherhood members, who were
persecuted under Mubarak but won a series of elections after his
fall, is a necessary evil to get rid of a group that had become
a threat. If mentioned at all, the killing of Mursi's supporters
is something that foreign media overplayed.
"At the start I thought: 'These are people who have
suffered, they might try really hard and be good for the
economy.' But they didn't care about anything except securing
power for themselves," says Selim.
The Brotherhood says the army set it up to fail, and that
charges of fomenting violence are a pretext for a drive to wipe
it out. To critics, Mursi chose ideological confrontation and
turmoil over Egypt's priority - stability and security.
The pharaohs understood the need for security well, siting
their tombs above the Nile, safe for millennia from the annual
floods in the valley below - if not from those who looted the
treasures stored with them for the afterlife.
Today, few can understand why Mursi chose a member of a
formerly militant Islamist group as governor of Luxor, home to
many of Egypt's loveliest pharaonic relics about 500 km (300
miles) south of Cairo. The group, Gamaa Islamiya, is blamed for
killing 58 tourists at a temple complex there in 1997, although
it has now renounced its violent campaign for an Islamic state.
Last Friday, the pyramids were closed altogether as
Brotherhood supporters staged protests across Egypt.
THE PHARAOH PRESIDENT
Shop assistants and hawkers say they were all ready at first
to support and respect Mursi because, as Selim says, "Egypt's
president is still like a pharaoh: You can't say anything bad
about him".
But Mursi soon worried people across a country of diverse
communities and differing degrees of religious observance. "He
talked in a really different way, he said 'I'm going to
sacrifice my life for Egypt', he talked a lot about blood',"
said Selim. "That made us nervous."
While Selim belongs to Egypt's Coptic Christian community,
colleagues from the Muslim majority said they shared his views.
If Egyptians could not look up to Mursi, then to whom?
Perhaps a modern-day equivalent of Ramses II, greatest pharaoh
of the Egyptian Empire, entrusted with appeasing the gods of
nature and chaos on his subjects' behalf.
At Memphis, the first capital of united Egypt just south of
modern Cairo, his 80-tonne limestone statue - 10 metres (33
feet) long even though broken off at the knees - lies as serene
and imposing as when it was sculpted 3,200 years ago.
The contrast to the shabby open-air compound where he lies
is striking. The approach road is rutted and congested, the
surrounding groves of date palms half-buried in illegally dumped
waste and rubble. By mid-morning, the owners of the tatty
souvenir stalls have not even bothered to open.
Many Egyptians see the army as the only institution that can
get things done. As a provider of rulers since 1952, the
military is the closest thing modern Egypt has to a dynasty. The
owner of a business empire, it distributes a large number of
civilian contracts and jobs.
"SISI OUR SAVIOUR"
Among those who rely on security to bring in the tourists,
admiration of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi - who
toppled Mursi and now seems to be trying to crush the
Brotherhood - is not far short of worship.
"People love him because he's a saviour," says 35-year-old
Ibrahim Ali, in the shop where he demonstrates ancient Egyptian
papyrus-making to tourists in Giza and sells them souvenir
scrolls, "discounted" but still overpriced.
"He's a very good man, he talks to us like an Egyptian ...
We would trust the army even if they were liars. The
relationship between the army and the people is almost holy."
"By the will of God, the army will save the people," chorus
two assistants in a shop near the pyramids selling shirts and
towels of Egyptian cotton. There, they say, business is down 95
percent in three years.
While Mursi lasted only a year in office, Mubarak -
mockingly called a modern-day pharaoh - rigged elections to hold
on to power for 30.
At Saqqara, south of Cairo, stands the stepped pyramid of
King Djoser, the oldest of them all. After 30 years on the
throne, pharaohs were supposed to prove their fitness to rule by
running around an adjacent courtyard, and then undergo this "Heb
Sed" test every three years.
Failure could mean loss of the throne, or even death.
However, like in modern times, the rules may have been bent
along the way. Historians suggest later pharaohs simply
designated a younger runner to represent them. Instead of being
an examination of kingship, the ritual became a celebration of
his reign.
