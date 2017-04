Anti-Mursi protesters walk with their flags as they celebrate in Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

DUBAI Qatar supports the will of the Egyptian people and views Egypt as a leader in the Arab and Islamic world, al Jazeera television reported, quoting a foreign ministry source in the first Qatari reaction to the ousting of President Mohamed Mursi, an ally of the Gulf state.

"Qatar will continue to respect the will of Egypt and its people across the spectrum," al Jazeera quoted that source as saying.