* Condemnation from Islamist-ruled Tunisia
* Gulf Arabs see Egypt as ally against Iran
* Change of tack from Qatar, which aided Mursi government
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, July 4 The toppling of Egyptian President
Mohamed Mursi divided the Middle East on Thursday, with
Tunisia's ruling Islamists denouncing it as a coup while Gulf
Arab leaders celebrated.
The United States expressed concern at the overthrow of the
elected Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood and called for a swift
return to democracy, as did the European Union. But they stopped
short of calling it a coup, which might have led to sanctions.
The 54-nation African Union was likely to suspend Egypt for
allowing "unconstitutional change", a senior AU source told
Reuters.
Across the Middle East, governments reacted to Mursi's fall
in ways that reflected their embrace or loathing of political
Islam.
"Military intervention is totally unacceptable and we call
on Egypt to ensure that Mursi is physically protected," said
President Moncef Marzouki of Tunisia. The ruling Islamist party,
Ennahda, condemned what it called a "coup against legitimacy".
Ennahda's rise closely mirrored that of Mursi's Brotherhood:
both won power after Arab Spring revolutions toppled secular
autocrats in Tunisia, then Egypt, in 2011. Since then the divide
between secularists and Islamists, which helped to bring down
Mursi, has also widened in Tunisia.
Turkey, a secular Muslim nation rocked by weeks of
anti-government protests, was harshly critical of Egypt's army.
"It is unacceptable for a government that has come to power
through democratic elections to be toppled through illicit means
and, even more, a military coup," Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said.
But for Gulf Arab states, which see Egypt as a strategic
ally against any threat from non-Arab Iran across the Gulf, the
appointment of constitutional court chief Adli Mansour as
interim leader was met with congratulations and evident relief.
The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa
bin Zayed al-Nahayan, spoke of his "consideration and
satisfaction" in a cable to Mansour.
Saudi King Abdullah sent a message of congratulations "in
this critical period of ... history". Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, was quoted as praising Egypt's armed
forces for the "positive and historic role" they played in
preserving stability.
QATAR CHANGES TACK
Qatar, the only Gulf Arab state that backed Mursi's Muslim
Brotherhood, switched tack by welcoming the new leader on
Thursday, in an apparent attempt to salvage diplomatic prestige.
The official news agency reported that cables of congratulation
had been sent to Mansour by Qatar's new emir, Sheikh Tamim bin
Hamad al-Thani.
Qatar has been a major financier of Islamist groups around
the Arab World and had provided billions of dollars in aid to
Egypt since the 2011 revolution that ended the autocratic rule
of Hosni Mubarak.
Iraq said it stood with the Egyptian people and was ready to
"develop relations between the two brotherly countries on the
highest level".
But Iran, which sought to repair its strained ties with
Egypt after Mursi's election a year ago, gave a guarded
response.
"Certainly the resistant nation of Egypt will protect its
independence and greatness from foreign and enemy opportunism
during the difficult conditions that follow," Fars news agency
quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Araqchi as saying.
Mursi visited Tehran on one of his first official trips
abroad, but the two countries have found themselves supporting
opposite sides of a civil war in Syria that has taken on
increasingly sectarian overtones.
Syria, fighting to crush a two-year-old uprising against
President Bashar al-Assad, urged Mursi to step down on Wednesday
and realise "that the overwhelming majority of the Egyptian
people reject him", Information Minister Omran Zoabi said.
Neighbouring Israel avoided any show of satisfaction over
Mursi's ouster, although a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu expressed hope Mansour's appointment would lead to the
restoration of largely frozen contacts with Cairo.
"Yesterday's events strengthen the feeling that perhaps we
have passed the bad period and perhaps now there will be a
chance to have diplomatic ties with whomever will govern Egypt
in the near future," Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio.
Mursi's departure cheered Western-backed Palestinian
President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah faction is at loggerheads
with the militant group Hamas, an offshoot of Mursi's Muslim
Brotherhood.
Abbas had only words of praise for the Egyptian military,
saying the armed forces had prevented Egypt's "slide toward an
unknown fate".
Hamas reaction was muted to the fall of its sympathetic
neighbour. A Hamas official, Ehab Ghussein, told Reuters: "We
pray to God to preserve the security and the stability of Egypt
and its people and to prevent bloodshed."
