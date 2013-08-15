LONDON Aug 15 Europe's top oil company Royal
Dutch/Shell has closed its offices in Egypt for the
next few days and restricted business travel there after at
least 525 people were killed in a security crackdown.
Shell gave no details on how many staff were affected by the
closures nor where the offices were located. A spokesman could
not immediately say whether oil installations - mostly in the
Western Desert and Nile delta - were affected.
"To ensure the safety and security of our staff, Shell
offices in Egypt are closed for business today and into the
weekend and business travel into the country has been
restricted. We will continue to monitor the situation in Egypt,"
he said in a statement.
Among other big oil companies operating in Egypt, BP
had no immediate update to provide. A spokesman for BG,
whose offshore LNG operations account for about a fifth of its
production and which pulled out 100 expatriate staff and
dependents in July, said there was no change to report.
"All our people are safe and accounted for, and we continue
to monitor the situation," a BG spokesman said.
Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux said on
Thursday it had halted all production in Egypt, where it employs
about 7,000, due to increasing unrest.