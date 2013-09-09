* Increasing threat from the Sinai
* Strategic area near Israel
* Heightened security after attack on Interior Minister
By Shadia Nasralla
CAIRO, Sept 9 Egypt has tightened control of
crossings from the Sinai after an Islamist militant group based
in the peninsula said it tried to kill the interior minister in
Cairo last week, the state news agency reported on Monday.
Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis claimed responsibility on Sunday for
the suicide bombing, and promised more attacks in revenge for a
crackdown on Egypt's Islamists, raising fears that militant
violence in the Sinai could spread across Egypt.
Islamist militancy has risen sharply in the relatively
lawless region adjoining Israel and the Gaza Strip and elsewhere
in Egypt since the army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi
two months ago, following mass protests.
Thursday's daylight attack was easily the most spectacular
so far. A suicide car bomber blew himself up next to Interior
Minister Mohamed Ibrahim's convoy as he left his Cairo home for
work in an armoured limousine. The bomber, a passer-by and an
unidentified person were killed and more than 20 wounded.
Security officials said they were assessing the threat posed
by the group, which is said to have 700 to 1,000 members and is
considered the second largest jihadist group in Sinai after
Salafiya Jihadiya, with its estimated headcount of around 5,000.
Some officials doubt Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis is capable of
attacks outside Sinai.
Security officials told Reuters they were especially
concerned that Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, which means "supporters of
Jerusalem", will carry out car bombings with stolen government
vehicles.
ROCKETS AND HOMEMADE BOMBS
The state news agency MENA said that Ibrahim had decided to
issue orders to boost security surveillance and tighten control
of crossings from the Sinai to other Egyptian regions to
coincide with a broad security campaign in the peninsula.
Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis counts Grad rockets among its weapons
and produces homemade bombs used against Egyptian security
forces and soldiers, security sources said. Rocket-propelled
grenades are often fired at buildings housing security forces.
Last year the same group claimed responsibility for rocket
attacks launched on Israel from Sinai.
It has also claimed at least 10 attacks in the past two
years on a gas pipeline linking Egypt, Israel and Jordan.
On Saturday the Egyptian army launched an offensive against
Islamist militants near Sheikh Zuweid in North Sinai. The troops
deployed dozens of tanks as well as armoured vehicles and attack
helicopters, killing at least nine militants and arresting nine
suspects, security officials said.
Sinai's eastern border with Israel and Gaza is a
particularly sensitive one, and Israel made its concerns known
when jihadist groups expanded into a security vacuum left by the
fall of Egypt's veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Since the army toppled Mursi, and especially since security
forces killed hundreds of Islamists when they smashed protest
camps in Cairo on Aug. 14, there have been online calls from
radicals to abandon attempts to achieve Islamist rule by
democracy, and instead step up violence.
Security concerns are not limited to the Sinai.
A week ago, militants fired rocket-propelled grenades at a
ship passing through the Suez Canal on the Sinai's western edge,
vital to world trade as well as Egypt's depleted state finances.
A video was released linking them to the al-Furqan group.
(Editing by Michael Georgy and Ralph Boulton)