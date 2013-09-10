* Concerns that threat of violence from Sinai is rising
* Strategic area near Israel, Palestinian Gaza Strip
* Heightened security after attack on interior minister
(Updates death toll, paragraph 4)
By Shadia Nasralla
CAIRO, Sept 9 Egypt has tightened control of
crossings from the Sinai peninsula and continued assaults on
militants after an Islamist group based there said it tried to
kill the interior minister in Cairo last week, the state news
agency reported on Monday.
The group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis claimed responsibility on
Sunday for Thursday's suicide bombing aimed at Interior Minister
Mohamed Ibrahim. It promised more attacks in revenge for a
crackdown on Egypt's Islamists, raising fears that militant
violence in Sinai could spread across the country.
The Egyptian military on Saturday launched a major assault
on militants in North Sinai, killing or wounding at least 30
people in clashes close to the Palestinian Gaza Strip.
The assault continued on Monday, with security forces
killing nine and arresting 10 "armed elements" near Sinai cities
of Sheikh Zuweid and Rafah, state news agency MENA reported
early on Tuesday, citing security sources.
MENA said Ibrahim decided to boost security surveillance and
tighten control of crossings from Sinai to other Egyptian
regions in conjunction with a broad security campaign in the
peninsula.
Earlier, state television said one supporter of deposed
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood was killed
and 10 people were injured in clashes between soldiers and
supporters of the group in North Sinai on Monday. Security
sources later said two people were killed in the clashes.
In two separate incidents in central Sinai, three soldiers
were injured when gunmen opened fire, according to MENA, while
security sources said two soldiers were killed in attacks by
gunmen in Sinai.
Islamist militancy has risen sharply in the often lawless
region adjoining Israel and the Gaza Strip, and elsewhere in
Egypt, since the army deposed Mursi two months ago following
mass protests against him.
Thursday's daylight attack was the most spectacular so far.
A suicide car bomber blew himself up next to Ibrahim's convoy as
he left his Cairo home for work in an armoured limousine. The
bomber, a passerby and an unidentified person were killed and
more than 20 were wounded.
Security officials said they were assessing the threat posed
by Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, which is said to have 700 to 1,000
members and is considered the second-largest Islamist militant
group in Sinai behind Salafiya Jihadiya, which has an estimated
following of around 5,000 members.
Some officials doubt Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis is capable of
mounting attacks outside Sinai.
Security officials told Reuters they were especially
concerned that the group, whose name means "supporters of
Jerusalem", will use stolen government vehicles for car bombs.
ATTACK ON TAMARUD CO-FOUNDER
In another development, unidentified gunmen on Monday opened
fire on the car of the co-founder of a movement that helped
bring down Mursi. The Tamarud movement's website said Mahmoud
Badr's car was stolen in the attack on the outskirts of Cairo
and that he was unharmed.
It also said the gunmen seized papers related to the
committee entrusted with amending the constitution that Mursi
had signed into law. Badr is a member of the committee.
Mohamed Haykal, another founding member of Tamarud, told the
website of state newspaper Al-Ahram that "thugs" were
responsible for the incident and that it was not a political
attack against Badr or Tamarud. He added that the papers did not
contain information of great importance.
Badr was a vocal supporter of the crackdown on the Muslim
Brotherhood following Mursi's removal from power.
The Tamarud movement said it secured 22 million signatures
for a petition calling on Mursi to step down. It mobilised mass
protests against his rule that prompted the army to install a
new government.
Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis counts Grad rockets among its weapons
and produces homemade bombs used against Egyptian security
forces and soldiers, security sources said. Rocket-propelled
grenades are often fired at buildings housing security forces.
Last year, the group claimed responsibility for rocket
attacks launched on Israel from Sinai. It has also claimed
responsibility for at least 10 attacks in the past two years on
a gas pipeline linking Egypt, Israel and Jordan.
Sinai's eastern border with Israel and Gaza is a
particularly sensitive one. Israel made its concerns known when
Islamist militant groups expanded into a security vacuum left by
the fall of Egypt's veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Since the army toppled Mursi - and especially since security
forces killed hundreds of supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood
when they smashed protest camps in Cairo on Aug. 14 - there have
been online calls from radicals to abandon attempts to achieve
Islamist rule by democracy and instead step up violence.
