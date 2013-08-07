WASHINGTON Aug 7 The United States and the
European Union said on Wednesday they were concerned and
troubled that Egypt's parties had not found a way to break a
dangerous stalemate in talks to defuse the political crisis.
"While further violent confrontations have thus far been
avoided, we remain concerned and troubled that government and
opposition leaders have not yet found a way to break a dangerous
stalemate and agree to implement tangible confidence building
measures," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton said in a joint statement.
Envoys from the United States, European Union, Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates have been in Cairo for several days trying
to resolve the crisis, but the army-installed government said
the efforts had failed.
"This remains a very fragile situation, which holds not only
the risk of more bloodshed and polarization in Egypt, but also
impedes the economic recovery which is so essential for Egypt's
successful transition," the U.S.-EU statement added.