By Peter Apps, Security Correspondent
ABOARD RMS QUEEN MARY 2, Jan 29 Egypt's army
stepped forward on Tuesday from its new place in the shadows of
the fledgling democracy and pledged to defend the state after a
week of bloody street violence in cities along the Suez Canal.
It was a measure of the canal's place in Egypt's economy,
and the world's, that army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi explained
the military deployment ordered by President Mohamed Mursi in
terms primarily of protecting a waterway he called a "vital
strategic interest" - it handles about a tenth of all global
trade by sea.
As the United States, sponsor of the armed forces, sounded
an alarm on Monday, the Egyptian admiral who heads the state's
Suez Canal Authority was completing a symbolic sail along its
192 km (120 miles) between Port Said on the Mediterranean and
Suez on the Red Sea. "Traffic," he said, "is 100 percent safe".
Still bringing in over $5 billion a year in hard-currency
tolls - more than two percent of national income - while unrest
since the fall of Hosni Mubarak has hobbled tourism and
undermined the pound, the canal has been generating massive
income for Egypt since it was nationalised in 1956.
After the violence that has killed at least 52 people in the
past week, mainly in Port Said and Suez, at either end of the
canal, the authorities are keen to keep it that way, all too
aware of past closures caused by war.
"The army's deployment in the two provinces of Port Said and
Suez aims to protect the vital, strategic interests of the
state, foremost among them the Suez Canal, which we will not
allow to come to harm," General Sisi said on Tuesday.
The day before, the canal's managers issued a statement to
reassure the owners of the 17,000 vessels that passed through
last year carrying a record 740 million tonnes of cargo:
"In a strong, pacifying message to the world maritime
traffic, Admiral Mohab Mameesh, chairman of the Suez Canal
Authority, boarded two passing ships in the Canal for two days
successively to assure that the traffic of ships in the Canal is
100 percent safe," the agency's English-language statement read.
The world's trading powers are also looking on anxiously,
knowing that the cost of sending goods from Asia to Europe via
South Africa would be a drain on a struggling economic recovery.
For now, at least, most shipping companies assume trouble
will remain on shore and not trouble the canal's management:
"We feel pretty confident about Suez," Commodore Christopher
Rynd, senior captain of Britain's Cunard line and master of the
liner Queen Mary 2, told Reuters after passing through last
week, before the riots. "It's simply so important to Egypt."
Last year, the volume of cargo transported exceeded levels
set in 2008, shortly before the global financial crash and rise
of Somali pirates reduced the number of ships passing Suez.
OPEN TO ALL
Built by French engineers and opened in 1869, the canal is
governed by an international treaty, the 1888 Convention of
Constantinople, by which its operators are bound to keep it open
to civilian or military vessels in times of peace or war. The
reality, however, has often been rather more complex.
In World War Two, Egypt's colonial master Britain denied
access to Germany and its allies.
Gamal Abdel Nasser, the army officer who broke from colonial
control, nationalised the waterway for Egypt in 1956. Britain
and France attacked the canal zone with the support of Israel.
Though U.S. pressure forced the invaders to withdraw, sunk and
scuttled ships blocked the passage for several months.
The longest closure - eight years - was to come a decade
later when Israel invaded the Sinai peninsula in 1967, turning
the canal into a frontline buffer until 1975.
The need to maintain Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel
and keep the canal open, experts say, helped push the United
States towards building a much closer relationship with those in
power in Cairo over succeeding decades. Central to that was a
colossal aid package direct to Egypt's military, widely seen as
a major factor in helping Mubarak stay in power until 2011.
"The U.S. government does not have a long-term policy and
strategy for U.S.-Egyptian relations," said Hayat Alvi, who
specialises in the Middle East at the U.S. Naval War College.
"But I don't doubt that the U.S. is pressuring Egypt into a
hands-off policy on the Suez. It's too critical for commerce and
military transport and mobility."
So far, that "hands-off" strategy seems to be holding. As
well as commercial shipping, warships from the United States,
Israel and a range of others including Iran, Russia and China
have used the canal in the last year without difficulty.
Gary Roughead, a former chief of U.S. naval operations and
now at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, believes
Egypt's newly elected Islamist rulers are trying to maintain the
status quo on the canal: "I think they remain committed to its
neutrality," he said. "Being free from bias with regard to who
uses the canal, I believe, makes it much easier for them."
GROWING FRUSTRATION
In the cities along the canal edge, there are angry
complaints that local people get too little from the waterway,
feeding into other resentments against leaders in Cairo.
"I don't feel any benefits from Suez Canal revenues," said
Rasha Gharib, a 39-year-old government employee in Ismailia,
which lies at the mid-way point and hosts the canal authorities'
headquarters.
"The services of the Canal Administration benefit only its
employees in terms of hospitals, social clubs and other
services. This is despite the danger we could face due to any
accidents in the waterway, since nuclear-powered ships pass
through."
Mursi's government says it remains committed to the canal.
It has announced a new investment plan. China's state-owned port
operator Cosco Pacific already owns 20 percent of the Port Said
Container Terminal. The Dubai Ports facility at Ain Sokhna, on
the Red Sea near the canal's southern entrance, has expanded
considerably.
With trade expanding and uncertainty still the rule after
the Arab Spring, the Israeli government is looking to invest in
offering an alternative Asia-Europe route, overland by rail.
On the canal itself, other coming investments include a
Saudi-backed road bridge and a major Qatari-funded programme to
expand gas, coal, steel and other facilities. In the cities,
some complain Cairo is selling off a national treasure.
"What is happening in Port Said and Suez is not thuggery but
the killing of the masses for uncovering the conspiracy to seize
the Suez Canal and deliver it to non-Egyptian investors," said a
statement from a youth coalition in Port Said issued this week.
Officials in Israel and Washington still complain Egypt's
government has done too little to stop weaponry being smuggled
across the canal, eventually to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Western military officers, however, say Cairo still shows
commitment to Western allies, notably in providing security for
the passage of major warships, particularly aircraft carriers.
On its recent voyage from Europe to the Gulf, the Queen Mary
2, a leviathan of an ocean liner carrying 2,500 passengers on
the first leg of a round-the-world cruise, formed up in a convoy
at dusk off Port Said with some two dozen other vessels.
Shortly after midnight, a cluster of launches approached,
pilots scrambled up rope ladders and the vessels slowly fell in
line astern for the 12-hour passage to the Red Sea. The liner
and cargo ships heading south passed a northbound convoy of a
similar size in Great Bitter Lake in the interior.
Container vessels, which make up about half the tonnage
using the canal, took the lead followed by three massive - and
potentially explosive - liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.
Troops are a visible presence along the way; some wave at
large ships from checkpoints. For Commodore Rynd on the Queen
Mary 2, the Suez Canal remains a secure route: "But," he adds,
"if we didn't think we could do it safely, we wouldn't do it."
(Additional reporting by Shaimaa Fayed in Cairo and Yusri
Mohamed in Ismailia; Writing Peter Apps and Alastair Macdonald)