CAIRO, July 2 Egyptian troops chanted, marched
and trained for unarmed combat in the streets of the Red Sea
city of Suez at the mouth of the Suez Canal on Tuesday, images
from Al Jazeera's Egypt news channel satellite showed.
A day earlier, as the armed forces issued an ultimatum to
the Islamist president and his opponents to resolve a political
deadlock, rival factions exchanged fire in the city, witnesses
said.
Security sources in Suez said that forces from the locally
based Third Field Army strengthened their presence in the city
overnight after the clashes. Armed vehicles were also sent on
patrol, the sources told Reuters.
Egyptian officials have said security on the Suez Canal, the
vital world waterway, had not been affected by unrest. Cities on
the canal have seen major anti-government protests during and
since the revolution of 2011.
Military sources said on Tuesday that troops were preparing
to deploy on the streets of Cairo and other cities if necessary
to prevent clashes between rival political factions.
