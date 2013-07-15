CAIRO, July 15 A general in the police force was
on Monday put in charge of Egypt's supply ministry, which
manages its system of distributing state subsidised food and
fuel.
Mohamed Abu Shadi, who announced he had accepted the post,
was formerly the senior interior ministry official responsible
for investigating supply crimes. Egypt is the world's biggest
importer of wheat and also buys diesel to distribute to the
population at subsidised prices.
Abu Shadi told reporters there were no crises in Egypt's
strategic supplies. He did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Cairo bureau; Editing by Peter Graff and Louise
Heavens)