* First pro-Mursi protest in Tahrir Square since July
* Army chief who ousted him calls for quick transition
* EU's Ashton to press for reconciliation with Brotherhood
By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Oct 1 Egypt's army chief called on
Tuesday for a quick transition to elections in order to restore
stability to the country, while supporters of the Islamist
president he ousted, Mohamed Mursi, staged daring protests
urging an end to "military government".
Egypt has been gripped by turmoil since the army removed
Mursi on July 3 following mass protests against his rule.
Political tensions and a sharp rise in attacks by Islamist
militants have decimated tourism and investment in Egypt, the
most populous Arab state, which depends heavily on U.S. aid.
Speaking to soldiers and police officers at a seminar, army
chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi "called on everyone to be truly aware
of the size of the problems facing society, and which
necessitate speeding up the end of the transitional phase," the
army spokesman's official Facebook page said.
In a reference to Mursi's year in power, Sisi condemned what
he said were attempts to distort "a ruling experience that
failed to meet the demands of the Egyptian people" and portray
it as a "religious battle and a war on Islam."
After toppling Mursi, the military installed an interim
government and announced a "road map" for a transition to a new
election. The Muslim Brotherhood accused the military of staging
a coup that removed Egypt's first freely elected president.
Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy said last week that the
transitional phase of government should end "by next spring."
Since Mursi's downfall, security forces have killed hundreds
of pro-Mursi protesters, and senior members of his Muslim
Brotherhood have been arrested, actions that drastically reduced
the size of protests.
Mursi supporters protested in Cairo's Tahrir Square on
Tuesday for the first time since the army forced him from office
in July, risking the wrath of security forces who had been
keeping a close eye on the area.
About 100 protesters gathered in the square, chanting, "Down
with the military government!"
"We are a country not a military camp," the Mursi supporters
shouted in Tahrir, which was the rallying point in 2011 for
hundreds of thousands of people against former President Hosni
Mubarak. "We want freedom!" they said.
Shortly after arriving in Tahrir, passersby attacked them
with rocks. Riot police then moved in and dispersed the crowd.
SEEKING RECONCILIATION
At talks this week, European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton will encourage reconciliation between the
government and the Brotherhood, a European diplomatic source
said.
"She is coming to explore the possibilities for a return to
a transition in which all sides can participate," the European
diplomat said in Cairo. Ashton arrived on Tuesday.
"Things are still not completely black and white, although
the situation is extremely difficult and reconciliation is
becoming a difficult word in Egypt."
Getting the army-backed government and the Brotherhood to
compromise may be an impossible mission for Ashton, who failed
on a previous visit, as did several Western envoys, to persuade
the military to avoid using force against Mursi's supporters.
Security forces crushed pro-Mursi protest camps on Aug. 14,
killing hundreds of people.
The Brotherhood's leaders were arrested in a bid to
decapitate the movement, which won every election in
post-Mubarak Egypt. A court has now banned the movement and
ordered its assets frozen.
The European diplomat said Ashton would meet government
leaders, Sisi and Muslim Brotherhood politicians Amr Darrag and
Mohamed Ali Bishr, who both served as negotiators for the
movement in talks with U.S. and EU envoys that failed to prevent
the bloody raids on protest camps.
Most Brotherhood leaders are in jail, including Mursi.
A security source said Ashton would likely encourage the
Egyptian government to overturn a court ruling that outlawed the
Brotherhood and gradually release its leaders from prison on
condition they acknowledge that popular protests ultimately
removed Mursi, not a coup.
Ashton is expected to explore whether there is still room
for an initiative that Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Bahaa el-Din,
a liberal, put to the Cabinet in August.
The proposal called for an immediate end to the state of
emergency, political participation for all parties and
guarantees of human rights, including free assembly.
"This is one of the possibilities that should be explored,"
the diplomat said.