Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help each other with bricks to build a barrier to separate them from military soldiers after clashes, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO The death toll in violence at the Cairo headquarters of the Republican Guard on Monday rose to 51, the head of Egypt's emergency services said.

The number of wounded was 435, Mohamed Sultan said.

The military said "a terrorist group" had tried to storm the building. The Muslim Brotherhood said the army opened fire while some Islamist demonstrators were holding morning prayer outside the barracks were toppled President Mohamed Mursi was being held.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)