By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Oct 14 Morale in Egypt's tourism industry
is at rock bottom; a summer of bloodshed has frightened away all
but the bravest foreign visitors from Cairo and the pyramids,
and things are little better in the Red Sea beach resorts.
Yet if the business could survive the 1997 bloodbath at
Luxor, when Islamist militants killed dozens of tourists at a
pharaoh's temple, it can probably recover from its current
convulsions.
Already visitors are gradually returning after the worst
civil violence in Egypt's modern history, offering hope to an
industry that has been brought to its knees, depriving millions
of their livelihood and the economy of badly needed dollars.
However, Egyptians know that numbers can never climb back to
anywhere near their 2010 peak as long as security crackdowns,
street protests and militant attacks on the government persist.
Like other countries in trouble, Egypt could try an
advertising campaign to lure back the Europeans, Asians,
Americans and Gulf Arabs who are now largely holidaying
elsewhere. But for now it won't even bother.
"There is really no point in trying to embark on a PR
campaign," said Karim Helal, an adviser to Egypt's tourism
minister. "If you cannot convey the feeling that it is safe,
nobody will come," said Helal, a dive company owner turned
investment banker.
Egypt has endured almost constant upheaval since a 2011
popular uprising toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak, but things have
got much worse since the army's removal of Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi in July and the bloodshed that followed.
As international media broadcast scenes of mosques and
morgues filled with bodies, governments in the main tourist
markets issued warnings on travelling to Egypt.
Visitors are a rare sight in Cairo these days, even though
October had always marked the start of the peak season when a
gentle breeze from the Nile eases the stifling heat. In July,
only about one in six of the capital's hotel beds were occupied,
according to research firm STR Global.
Even in the Red Sea resorts, largely shielded from the
violence in the big cities, occupancy rates are drastically
down. In Hurghada, a destination usually popular with Russians
fleeing their bitter winters, only 11,000 of 50,000 hotel rooms
are occupied, provincial governor Ahmed Abdullah told Reuters.
A LONELY FIGURE
Nobody has felt the consequences more than the many
Egyptians - from hotel workers to guides and gift shopowners -
who rely for their living on tourism, traditionally a pillar of
the economy and the second biggest foreign currency earner.
Horse carriage driver Ramadan Iraqi has lost hope that he
will soon see tourists return to the five-star Cairo hotel which
once gave him work. He cuts a lonely figure late at night in
Zamalek, an upscale district on an island in the Nile, searching
for a customer so he can feed his family of six.
"I am an old man," said Iraqi, 55. "What am I supposed to
do?" It's been 20 days since anyone rode in his carriage along
the Nile embankment. Iraqi can scarcely feed his gaunt horse and
can no longer afford medicine to ease severe pain in his knee.
Such individual misery is reflected at a national level.
Tourism earned Egypt $9.75 billion in the 2012-2013 financial
year which ended in June, before the worst violence erupted.
Even so, that was down from $11.6 billion in 2009-10, the peak
before the overthrow of Mubarak.
In July and August, tourist arrivals crashed by 45 percent,
Tourism Minister Hisham Zaazou said. He estimated losses since
the army takeover at $1 billion per month.
There are no signs Egypt's divisions will soon heal. People
continue to die in protests in cities and towns. Adding to
foreigners' anxiety, police and soldiers are coming under almost
daily attack from Islamist militants in the Sinai Peninsula,
site of the Sharm el-Sheikh resort.
A Sinai-based group said it tried to kill the interior
minister in September in Cairo in a suicide bombing, and earlier
this month two rocket-propelled grenades were fired at a
satellite station in a suburb of the capital.
Anyone who wants to visit Cairo's Tahrir Square, the
rallying point for Egyptians during the 18-day revolt that
toppled Mubarak, may think twice about going.
Soldiers manning armoured personnel carriers and riot police
keep a close eye on it and try to keep members of Mursi's Muslim
Brotherhood from protesting. Only a few hundred metres away
stands the Egyptian Museum, which houses some of the greatest
pharaonic treasures including King Tutankhamen's burial mask.
REMARKABLE COMEBACK
Nevertheless, Egypt has been here before. On Nov. 17, 1997
gunmen descended on Queen Hatshepsut's temple near the Nile town
of Luxor. In a short time they shot or hacked to death 58
tourists and four Egyptians in their campaign for what they
regarded as a pure Islamic state.
The following January and February, visitor numbers were
down almost 60 percent from the previous year. Hotel occupancy
rates collapsed from 70 percent just before the massacre to just
18 percent.
Yet the indus1try staged a remarkable comeback. In 1999
almost 4.5 million visitors came to Egypt, well up on the 3.7
million in 1997.
At that time Mubarak's security apparatus was able to keep
the streets much quieter than they are now. Nevertheless, hope
remains that the industry can again recover, if more slowly.
Holidaymakers from Germany, one of Egypt's biggest markets,
have been starting to return since last month, when the Berlin
government relaxed a travel advisory that had said tourists
should stay away from Egypt entirely.
Tour agents and operators said many clients were still
opting for quieter destinations. "Bookings to Egypt are coming
back but they have not caught up to levels seen a year ago,"
said a spokeswoman for the Lastminute.de booking website.
"Customer interest is there, but it's cautious. Bookings to the
Spanish islands or the Turkish Riviera have increased instead."
But some were surprisingly upbeat. "Weekly bookings are
above those seen one year ago," said a spokesman for DER
Touristik, one of Germany's biggest tour operators.
"We have cut capacity but can react quickly to demand. We
expect a swift recovery for tourism to Egypt and expect a wave
of demand for March and April."
Most Germans seeking Egyptian winter sun are heading for the
beach. TUI Germany, along with its rivals, has not resumed trips
to Luxor or Nile river cruises in accordance with German foreign
ministry advice to avoid overland travel in those areas.
But the company, which is part of Europe's largest tour
operator TUI Travel, can fly guests directly to Cairo.
The United States, Britain and Russia still have strict
travel warnings. However, Maya Lomidze, executive director of
the Association of Tourism Operators of Russia, told Reuters
that tens of thousands are ready to visit their favourite
destination, Hurghada, immediately if Moscow eases its warning.
BELIEVING IN EGYPT
Some hotel operators, like Alexander Suski of Kempinski
Hotels, expect Egypt to bounce back one day. "We really still
believe in Egypt as a destination," said Suski, who thinks a
recovery would be possible in two to three years and has no
plans for the hotel group to leave Egypt.
Austrian-based Kempinski already runs an upmarket hotel in
Cairo which opened shortly before the 2011 uprising, and another
on the Red Sea near Hurghada. A third on the outskirts of Cairo
is due to open next year.
However, much depends on whether Egypt can regain some
degree of stability following the long period of turmoil.
Capital Economics estimated the industry's losses ranged
from $250 million to $650 million a month. William Jackson, an
economist at the London-based group, said a rebound is possible,
but that "the events over the past two and a half years give us
every reason to be cautious about thinking that will happen".
There are bright spots; unlike in 1997 Islamist militants
have not targeted tourists. Cairo visitors are probably at much
greater risk crossing the road through the capital's anarchic
traffic than they are of getting caught up in the street
violence, which affects only small areas of a huge city.
In the meantime some tourists are enjoying a
once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the riches of the Egyptian
Museum or the Sphinx up close, without being jostled by tour
groups.
"It's paradise: the pyramids, the museum, everywhere is
empty because of the situation," said Alvero Rocca from
Argentina, a country which has endured its own upheavals in
recent decades.
"For Westerners, perhaps it's more problematic ... We in
Argentina are more used to the chaos," Rocca said at Cairo's
Khan al-Khalili bazaar which was nearly empty of tourists. "For
us it's better. I know for Egypt's economy it's a catastrophe."