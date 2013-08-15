* Textile companies may follow Yildiz's lead
* Discount supermarkets chain BIM more optimistic
By Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, Aug 15 Turkish biscuit maker Yildiz
Holding stopped production in Egypt on Thursday due to the
unrest there and a Turkish industry representative warned others
were likely to follow suit.
"We decided to halt production in Egypt after the state of
emergency announcement on Wednesday to protect our staff," said
Murat Ulker, chairman of Yildiz Holding which employs 910 people
in Egypt and owns Turkey's biggest biscuit maker Ulker
.
Yildiz can produce up to 30,000 tonnes of biscuits from its
factory in Egypt for export to the Middle East, North and West
Africa.
Turkish textile manufacturers who produce goods in Egypt for
export may have to stop production if orders continue to fall,
the head of the Istanbul Textile and Apparel Exporter
Associations said.
"Orders from Europe and the United States have fallen in the
last month," Hikmet Tanriverdi told Reuters.
"For those who produce for the Egyptian market, falling
domestic demand seems to be a challenge," he said.
Some 260 Turkish companies, mainly textile manufacturers,
operated in Egypt last year making direct investments of around
$2 billion, according to data compiled by Turkey's Foreign
Economic Relations Board.
By contrast, discount supermarkets chain BIM
which is seeking to double its 25 stores in Egypt, was more
optimistic.
"We can run our logistics needs at the moment, and it's too
early to say whether demand has been hit," BIM Chief Operating
Officer Galip Aykac said.
