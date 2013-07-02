A woman looks through the glass of a pedestrian bridge overlooking an anti-Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi protest at a main square in Alexandria, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

GENEVA The U.N. human rights office called on President Mohamed Mursi on Tuesday to listen to the demands of the Egyptian people and engage in a "serious national dialogue" to defuse the political crisis.

Rupert Colville, spokesman of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, also said the role of the military, which gave Mursi a 48-hour ultimatum on Monday to resolve the impasse after mass anti-government protests, was crucial.

"We call on the president of Egypt to listen to the demands and wishes of the Egyptian people expressed during these huge protests over the past few days, and to address key issues raised by the opposition and by civil society in recent months," he told a news briefing in Geneva.

"We urge all political parties and social groups in Egypt to urgently engage in a serious national dialogue in order to find a solution to the political crisis and prevent an escalation of violence."

Asked about the role of the military, Colville said: "We're talking hopefully about a newly developing democracy in Egypt, so obviously what the military does or doesn't do is crucial. Nothing should be done that would undermine democratic processes in the country."

Mursi has rebuffed the army ultimatum to force a resolution, saying on Tuesday he had not been consulted and would pursue his own plans for national reconciliation.

"Egypt's democracy is obviously very fragile and nobody wants to see it collapse or fall apart in some way," Colville told Reuters Television.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Vincent Fribault; Editing by Alison Williams)